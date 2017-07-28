Republicans are about to vote to take away health insurance from 16 million Americans and increase premiums in the insurance exchanges by 20%, as per the CBO.
I am beside myself with fury and determination to vote every single one of these Republican murderers (and I do not use that term lightly) out of office.
I will be embedding Tweets as updates and as relevant.
Republican leaders are still pushing this vote even when Republicans admit it would throw markets into turmoil & kick millions off of care.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 28, 2017
Sen. Enzi (R-WY) not talking about the HCFA, defending the GOP bill on the floor right now. He’s essentially just running out the clock.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) July 28, 2017
CBO: 16 MILLION UNINSURED pic.twitter.com/C6um5YuymW— Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) July 28, 2017
Flood the phones, stuff the inboxes & #ResistRepeal. We can’t let the #GOP rip #healthcare away from anyone, much less 16 million Americans.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 28, 2017
I found the page where this scheme provides "insurance for everybody" and ensures "no one will be worse off financially." pic.twitter.com/bT17UlJrR8— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 28, 2017
Insurance companies oppose skinny repeal. Says it will raise premiums and destabilize market --> exactly what Rs claim to be "fixing." pic.twitter.com/gfuZcmcFqB— Chad Bolt (@chadderr) July 27, 2017
While Enzi refuses to allow Senators to ask questions so we can learn more about the bill, you can read this: https://t.co/GEIiBNavtP— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 28, 2017
To my GOP colleagues, after I was diagnosed with cancer, you showed me your care. You showed me your compassion. So where is that tonight? pic.twitter.com/BfWMIDd0Vo— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) July 28, 2017
I am *not* saying they won't *get* the votes, but if they *had* the votes right now, they'd be voting.— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 28, 2017
this would be SUCH a good moment to drop the pee tape— Jason Linkins (@dceiver) July 28, 2017
NEWS: Two Ariz Republicans w direct knowledge tell me they now anticipate McCain WILL vote "no" on skinny.— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 28, 2017
3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
11:13 PM – Jul 27, 2017
PLEASE GOD!