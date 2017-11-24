From all of us to all of you, may your day be filled with good company, good friends, family and good food! A few laughs couldn't hurt, either!
I'm thankful today to be with members of my family I'm not usually able to spend Thanksgiving with. I'm also thankful that there isn't a Trumper among us!
I'm also grateful to Priscilla, Brian and Richard for their help and support.
And, of course, I'm grateful to the thousands of visitors to our blog each day, especially those of you who have left comments, shared observations, provided tips, etc. We could never do this without you.
xoxo,
Ellen
Ellen commented 2017-11-24 01:02:38 -0500 · Flag
doors,
LOL!
LOL!
doors17 commented 2017-11-23 16:12:12 -0500 · Flag
Things You Can Only Say at Thanksgiving and get away with!
1. Talk about a huge breast!
2. Tying the legs together keeps the inside moist.
3. It’s Cool Whip time!
4. If I don’t undo my pants, I’ll burst!
5. Whew, that’s one terrific spread!
6. I’m in the mood for a little dark meat.
7. Are you ready for seconds yet?
8. It’s a little dry, do you still want to eat it?
9. Just wait your turn, you’ll get some!
10. Don’t play with your meat.
11. Just spread the legs open and stuff it in.
12. Do you think you’ll be able to handle all these people at once?
13. I didn’t expect everyone to come at once!
14. You still have a little bit on your chin.
15. How long will it take after you stick it in?
16. You’ll know it’s ready when it pops up.
17. Wow, I didn’t think I could handle all of that!
18. That’s the biggest one I’ve ever seen!
19. How long do I beat it before it’s ready?
1. Talk about a huge breast!
2. Tying the legs together keeps the inside moist.
3. It’s Cool Whip time!
4. If I don’t undo my pants, I’ll burst!
5. Whew, that’s one terrific spread!
6. I’m in the mood for a little dark meat.
7. Are you ready for seconds yet?
8. It’s a little dry, do you still want to eat it?
9. Just wait your turn, you’ll get some!
10. Don’t play with your meat.
11. Just spread the legs open and stuff it in.
12. Do you think you’ll be able to handle all these people at once?
13. I didn’t expect everyone to come at once!
14. You still have a little bit on your chin.
15. How long will it take after you stick it in?
16. You’ll know it’s ready when it pops up.
17. Wow, I didn’t think I could handle all of that!
18. That’s the biggest one I’ve ever seen!
19. How long do I beat it before it’s ready?
doors17 commented 2017-11-23 16:07:15 -0500 · Flag
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because people tend to speak less when food is lodged in their mouths.