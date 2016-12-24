It's been a tough year and I'm going to take a break for the holidays. Priscilla, Richard and Brian may have a post or two and I may even sneak one in as well. But we will be doing a lot of recharging as we gear up for the Trumpocalypse.

I know a lot of you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and I wish you the merriest, happiest very best of whatever you celebrate.

But to all those Foxies who I know read this blog: HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!!