Sean Hannity seemed to take it very personally that ESPN’s Jemele Hill called Donald Trump a white supremacist. So Hannity assembled an all-white panel to “prove” that conservatives are the tolerant ones.

“I can’t take it anymore, Danielle,” Hannity whined to Danielle McLaughlin, the lone liberal on his three-woman panel. “We’re not racist, nor is the president, nor the people around him.” After boasting of his tolerance in not calling for Hill to be fired, he continued griping about conservatives being labeled racist. “The left does this every single election cycle. And I’ve never heard you say for them to knock it off,” Hannity said.

Unfortunately for Hannity, there’s plenty of evidence that he is a racist. Donald Trump, too.

But “liberal” McLaughlin was either ignorant of Trump's record or she was more interested in helping Hannity's victimhood-message than the truth:

MCLAUGHLIN: I’ll say it right now, knock it off. I don’t think it’s fair for anyone to be characterizing the president that way. I think he gave folks a little bit of red meat with his on both sides comment in Charlottesville, which he did, in fairness, walk back.

What?

McLaughlin did go on to criticize White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for calling for Hill to be fired, which nobody else on the panel supported, either. But McLaughlin somehow failed to mention that while her two fellow panelists and the hosts were complaining about intolerance from the left, the White House was trying to punish a journalist because she had criticized Trump.

Yet McLaughlin concluded her criticism of Sanders by attacking Hill again: “I will say that this is not a helpful comment.”

The next to opine was panelist Tomi Lahren. In May, she said she wanted to be a race warrior on behalf of white people. Lahren made a false analogy between Hill and Curt Schilling to suggest that the African American Hill was getting a privilege denied white Schilling. “I can’t help but think maybe there is a little double standard going, and maybe ESPN really values diversity, but not so much diversity of opinion,” Lahren said pointedly.

McLaughlin did not call out Lahren’s agenda nor Hannity’s for choosing her for a panel such as this.

Ditto for the third panelist, “psychology expert” Gina Loudon. Late last month, Loudon complained that the media had paid too much attention to Trump’s Charlottesville comments and not enough to his wonderful accomplishments.

“There’s definitely something wrong with somebody who is going around name calling instead of acting professional,” Loudon proclaimed about Hill. As if Trump is not the name-caller in chief!

Hannity was not through with his poutrage:

HANNITY: Dr. Loudon, I think we conservatives are far more tolerant of freedom of speech, expression, and thought. I don’t do boycotts and I don’t call for firings. Imagine if a conservative had said whatever similar during the Obama years. What would the reaction be?

Well, we know what Hannity’s reaction would have been because after Glenn Beck called Obama “a racist with a deep-seated hatred for white people or the white culture,” Hannity validated the assessment, saying, “When the president hangs out with Jeremiah Wright for 20 years, can one conclude that there are issues with the president? Black liberation theology?”

In his closing remarks, Hannity said, “It looks like the conservatives are the ones that are open-minded, the ones that believe in freedom.”

Watch Hannity boast about his tolerance below, from the September 13, 2017 Hannity show. Underneath, check out how “tolerant” Hannity was when a liberal guest said, in October, 2008, that the economy was in “dire straits.”

(transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)