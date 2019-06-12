Sean Hannity had a fit of bullyboy pique at the news that MSNBC host – and his 9 PM prime time competitor – Rachel Maddow will be a moderator of the first two Democratic presidential debates later this month.

Just a few minutes before this mini meltdown, Hannity had lied about his guest, Sara Carter, by introducing her as a “Fox News investigative reporter” when, in reality, the news department wants nothing to do with her. But now, Hannity was pretending to care about journalism and journalistic standards:

HANNITY: As we have long reported here on this program, journalism is dead, it is buried. I said it in 2007. From the Russia hoax unraveling, ignoring the biggest abuse of power scandal in modern political history, the constant 24/7 every second, minute, hour, every day, the anti- Trump smear media mob.

… They’re nothing more than an extension of the new radical extreme Democratic socialist party. They're literally one team repeating the same talking points, living in the same echo chamber.

Irony Alert! Nobody could be more repetitive than Hannity. Every show is so similar, it should be renamed "Hannity's Groundhog Day." Trump worshipping; media, Democrats and Russia investigation demonizing plus a small roster of like-minded guests - there’s almost no need to watch more than once.

Hannity's Maddow rant was part of the night’s media demonization segment, with a soupçon of Russia investigation demonization:

HANNITY: I couldn't believe reading it but it's true. NBC has now released its moderator line-up for the upcoming Democratic debate later this month. And it literally includes the chief conspiracy theorist, yes, Roswell Rachel Maddow along with Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Jose Diaz-Balart.

Didn't we tell you this will happen? That the media would refuse to hold any of their fake news fanatics accountable? Tin foil hat Maddow, the single biggest liar conspiracy theorist in the country. The person, the one person that pushed the Russiagate lies night after night after night after night for over two years.

Um, speaking of fake news and conspiracy theories, we’re still waiting for Hannity to apologize for smearing murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich and spreading conspiracy theories about him. We’re also still waiting – going on two years now - for Fox News’ promised investigation into how that fake news story got reported in the first place.

Hannity continued his whining:

HANNITY: So NBC is rewarding that fake news by giving more air time and putting her in a position of being a moderator? You have to wonder, if you work at fake news NBC and maybe you consider yourself a real reporter, I wonder how those people are feeling tonight? How do the real reporters feel, if there's any left, being passed over for the job by Roswell Maddow, the conspiracy theorist.

I’ll bet the NBC reporters feel a lot less upset than the reporters and experts at Fox News feel when Hannity ignores their reporting and expertise to promote his own pro-Trump lies.

But really, why would Hannity care who moderates the Democratic debate? It’s not like he has ever shown a moment of respect for any of the Democratic candidates or anyone on MSNBC. And since Hannity has taken part in a Trump campaign rally, chats with his Glorious Leader nearly every weeknight and is considered an unofficial chief of staff, his concern for a host being too close to her subjects is about as laughable as his concern for truth.

Methinks Hannity is jealous. Just think of those big ratings Maddow will be getting during the debates!

Watch the Hannity hypocrisy below from the June 11, 2019 Hannity show.