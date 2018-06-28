Sean Hannity must think his elderly viewers are too senile to remember that he vulgarly referred to the deceased Sen. Ted Kennedy as “Ted ‘Chappaquiddick’ Kennedy” just seconds before complaining about “the language of the left” for threatening a brass-knuckle fight against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Apparently, snowflake Hannity is cowering at the very thought that Democrats are considering hardball tactics now that Justice Kennedy has announced his retirement, thus upending the balance of the Supreme Court.

Perhaps Donald Trump’s bedtime BFF was so overcome with fear over Americans exercising democracy, he just couldn’t himself. More likely, Hannity’s bullyboy behavior was just the typical response of a coward:

HANNITY: Senate Democrats are about to pull out all stops. They'll do and say anything just like Ted “Chappaquiddick” Kennedy to block Donald Trump's pick.

That remark came at 10 seconds into the video below. Kennedy, I should note, died nine years and three vacancies ago and has nothing to do with Trump or the current Supreme Court vacancy.

But seven seconds after the gratuitous slur, Hannity started complaining about what a large graphic on the screen called, “THE LANGUAGE OF THE LEFT.”

HANNITY: Now, we're not even a day out from Justice Kennedy's announcement and the left is already in full-on, total-freak-out panic, scare-the-American-people mode and full-on-lying mode. Watch this.

The clips Hannity played were hardly as sensational as Hannity made them out to be. From the Fox News transcript:

BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC: Are you ready to maybe rip up some of the rules that have, as Rachel said, limited Democrats?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, Nicolle. I know we are ready.

STEVE SCHMIDT, FORMER GOP STRATEGIST: For the fabric of our democracy, Democrats should dig in hard here and do everything they conceivably can do to block this nomination and any nomination for going forward.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y.: Our Republican colleagues in the Senate should follow the rule they set in 2016. Not to consider a Supreme Court justice in an election year.

DONNA EDWARDS, FORMER REP., D-M.D. : It's time for Democrats to throw down. And what I mean by that, is that we have been playing by the rule book. Donald Trump and Republicans have been playing by street rules. We need to play by street rules.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: Don't allow a vote in this. Don't have a hearing. Don't have a meeting. Don't let anything go forward. Don't play ball with this decision.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

If ever there was a sign that Democrats should do everything referenced in those clips, it’s the fact that Hannity is obviously terrified that they will.

Watch it below, from the June 27, 2018 Hannity, via The Contemptor (and our friend, Richard):