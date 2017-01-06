MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough had the audacity to criticize Sean Hannity for siding with Julian Assange over the United States intelligence community. Hannity’s Twitter temper tantrum could have been written by Donald Trump. Hannity even made up a nickname for Scarborough.

On Morning Joe today, Scarborough blasted Republicans for their “stupid” support of former “enemy number one,” Assange. He added, “And now they’re sitting there, like Sean Hannity is – there’s a bromance there. It’s repulsive.”

As usual, Hannity could not take a tenth of the kind of criticism he loves to dish out. He tweeted not once, not twice but eight times. All in the space of 20 minutes. The Washington Post’s Collum Borchers caught the tirade:

Joe, what's really repulsive is the pathetically low ratings you have on network that colluded with @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Joe if me asking @wikileaks questions is so repulsive why did you use that information on your low rated show? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Joe, Is it a betrayal and repulsive that you keep asking Fox to hire you without telling your current employer? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Joe, so did you go to @realDonaldTrump s New Year's Eve party or not? Is lying "repulsive"? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Joe, you say you are a "real conservative"! Was NBC's coverage of the election last year "repulsive" to you? Are you proud of MSNBC? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

So Mr "repulsive Joe" why didn't NBC go interview @wikileaks? By the way at Fox (where u want to work) we let the audience decide!!! https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

The only thing that is really "repulsive" is you calling yourself a "conservative". You are the poster child for "establishment". https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Ok enough for now "Repulsive Joe". I have my radio show to do. How is your radio show doing? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

As Borchers noted, it’s a bit ironic for Hannity to be suggesting that Scarborough is dying to move to Fox News considering that two of Fox’s biggest names, Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren, just decided to move to NBC.

Watch the Morning Joe comments that set off Hannity below, from the January 6, 2017 Morning Joe.