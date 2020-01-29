After Mitch McConnell signaled a cry for help in making sure impeachment witnesses are voted down, Sean Hannity stepped up to the plate by accusing any Republicans who want witnesses of siding with the “congental liars” of the “Democratic radical socialist party” and their “state-run media.”

Last night, Lawrence O’Donnell offered the quite plausible theory that Sen. Mitch McConnell let it be known he doesn’t have enough votes to block witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial in order to galvanize allies such as Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump. “He needs a lot of help now,” O’Donnell said of McConnell.

“Help” Hannity-style means a load of bullyboy badgering and bloviating. And that’s what Hannity delivered last night in his monologue. Let's hope it was a clue to the whip count that Hannity sounded frantic, not persuasive.

Hannity began by saying, “This Schumer sham uh, Schiff show, it’s over” before immediately segueing to the Bidens and how “Joe shook down the country of Ukraine.”

After nearly three minutes of ranting about the Bidens, Hannity declared that Trump had followed his “sworn duty to faithfully execute the laws of the land.” (Never mind that the GAO said he broke the law with his Ukraine shenanigans.)

“Tonight, the country now needs to make a transition, Hannity commanded. “This BS, witch hunt is over. It has to be over.”

After insisting Trump’s behavior toward Ukraine was only out of deep concern for corruption and while feigning concern for divisiveness, Hannity made his demands. In case anyone missed the point, a graphic stating, “Message to the GOP” took up half the screen:

HANNITY: Now, there are weak Republicans in this country, so-called moderate Democrats in the U.S. Senate, thinking about giving validation to this Schumer-Schiff sham show with new witnesses and new investigations. Well, to all of you that are thinking about that, you are not only ripping the country apart, you are spitting in the face of every law-abiding American, your constituents, because this president was looking out for their money.

And you are also simultaneously trampling on and shredding the Constitution of the United States because of what, a shameful political stunt, ‘cause you cant wait 280 days, knowing you’re likely gonna – well, lose in the next election?

Well, how stupid and dangerous do you want to be here?

Call me crazy, but I don’t see how insulting senators is likely to draw them to your side. But Hannity was not through with his insults. He took a detour to go after John Bolton which I will discuss further in my next post and the surprising “Trump is like someone who said he would rip somebody’s face off but never did it” analogy I wrote about in my previous post (so much for "Trump only cared about corruption").

Hannity saved his largest load of vitriol for Mitt Romney who is reportedly pushing for witnesses to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial.

HANNITY: And let me say one other thing. I want to address Mitt Romney. I liked Mitt Romney. Mitt Romney, I think he would have been a great president in 2012. He was the better person to be president. I thought I was friends with Mitt Romney. I don’t recognize this guy any more. Another one. He has been a huge disappointment. I thought he would have been a better president than Obama. We all went all in, wanted him to win, like his family, wife, kids, wonderful people. But this sanctimonious Trump hatred is getting old, especially as you watch the president accomplishing everything you said, Mitt Romney, you wanted to have happen in the country.

…

Do you really think that you should take on the role of the U.S. House of Representatives, the sole Constitutional role to impeach, and now you want to put on a whole other case and take on their job?

All I see, with all due respect, is your personal hatred for Donald Trump and it’s clearly clouding your judgment. Do you really think Americans are too stupid to choose their president?

Mitt Romney, Senator, we have an election in 280 days. Why don’t you go out and campaign for Quid Or Pro Or Quo Joe? I haven’t heard you talk about quid pro quo Joe. I haven’t heard you talk about zero-experience Hunter either. I haven’t heard you ask for them to be called as witnesses. Really?

…

And do you not think that the president knowing this is saying wow, that seems really bad. And Mitt, I’ll send over to your office tomorrow all the applicable laws in the case of Quid Pro Quo Joe and Zero Experience Hunter.

And, by the way, the media that’s loving you now, Mitt, they were the same people that were out there saying you were a misogynist, you were a racist, you cut some kid’s hair in grade school. They were the ones saying everything and anything about you to destroy you. You think they like you? You think they’re gonna like you? Never.

Hannity concluded with a browbeating threat that Republicans are either all in with Trump or they're all in with Democrats.

HANNITY: And this goes for you other Republican senators. You really believe the very same Democrats that accused that innocent man, Justice Kavanaugh, of being a serial gang rapist and put the country through all of that mess? Are you gonna believe the same congenital liars that pushed the Russian hoax conspiracy theories for over three years, never touched Hillary Clinton’s dirty Russian dossier, never touched premeditated fraud on the FISA abuses, spying on a presidential campaign, a transition team and a presidency? You want to trust those guys? The hacks that have been plotting impeachment since 2016, all through 2017, 18, 19.

This Bolton hysteria, manufactured crisis, to use a term, is just the latest example in what is, let’s see, the media mob which is state-run media for the Demoratic radical socialist party and their phony, feigned selective, moral outrage. It’s the latest so-called bombshell.

Yes, Mitt, et al., put all your trust in Hannity, who falsely blamed murder victim Seth Rich for the leak of DNC emails to WikiLeaks and never apologized, instead of trusting your own consciences.

You can watch Hannity’s performance below, from the January 28, 2020 Hannity show.