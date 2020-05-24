I can’t remember the last time I applauded something Sean Hannity said but he deserves props for telling America that it’s important to wear a face mask and why.

As I wrote in my previous post, much of Hannity’s interview with Mediaite Editor Aidan McLaughlin was rather predictable. But two answers caught my attention. The first was Hannity’s comments about Michael Flynn and Mike Pence, which I wrote about in my last post.

Even more striking was this:

MCLAUGHLIN: Do you have anything to say to people that refuse to wear a mask?

HANNITY: Yeah. Wear the mask for other people. Maybe it won’t impact you or take your life. But if you contract this virus and you don’t know you have it, and you’re asymptomatic and you’re shedding the virus and you come in contact with somebody that has an underlying health condition, they may end up dead because you weren’t willing to wear a mask. Wear the mask. It’s only temporary.

I may never say this again about Hannity but… he is 100% right and good for him for saying it. There’s some kind of MAGA meme that you’re being owned by the libs if you wear a mask, including Hannity’s Bedtime BFF, himself.

So kudos to Hannity for showing some independent thinking and public-minded spirit, at least this time.

(Hannity image via screen grab)