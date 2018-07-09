Fox News correspondent John Roberts just grinned when Sean Hannity said that he had “kind of been hinting all day” that Donald Trump would nominate Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

HANNITY: You’ve kind of been hinting all day – because I’ve been watching your coverage, John Roberts, we kind of all getting a little wind that in fact that was about what was gonna happen.

Next, Hannity revealed he had a lot of material about Kavanaugh at the ready, even though Trump’s announcement about the nomination had just concluded:

HANNITY: I have a lot of context, especially an administrative law conference at George Mason Law and he actually almost said the very same thing in his speech on originalism, on separation of powers, on fidelity to the Constitution that he mentioned tonight. I’ll read that later in the show.

Now, it’s possible Hannity had material ready and reviewed for everyone on the short list. It’s also possible that as soon as the nominee was announced, Hannity and/or an assistant quickly scanned Kavanaugh’s remarks at George Mason… but given that Hannity is Trump’s Bedtime BFF and the unofficial chief of staff, and given that there's almost no daylight between Fox and Trump, chances are, that what appears to have happened actually did.

Watch Hannity suggest that Fox had advance notice of the Supreme Court nomination below, from the July 9, 2018 Hannity.