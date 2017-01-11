President Barack Obama’s farewell address Tuesday night was high-minded and full of decency, integrity and grace. It was the exact opposite of Hannity’s mean-spirited and sneering response that was also careless with the truth.

In a lengthy opening monologue, Hannity accused Obama of “hiding the truth about his failed presidency,” as FoxNews.com put it. That was pretty ironic given that right now much of the political world is talking about possibly embarrassing and salacious information the Russians may know about Trump.

“He oversaw the precipitous decline of the American economy,” Hannity said about Obama, with a straight face. “That’s a fact.” No, it isn’t.

“By the time he leaves office, President Barack Hussein Obama will have accumulated more debt than all the other presidents before him, combined,” Hannity said, for a dash of race-baiting to go with the smears.

Hannity took a few more walks down smear-memory lane by bringing up Obama’s “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” claim about the Affordable Care Act aka Obamacare. Of course, not mentioned was how Obamacare greatly increased coverage “while producing budget savings for states and reductions in uncompensated care costs for hospitals,” as the Kaiser Family Foundation found.

No, Hannity only focused on the premium hikes and those who lost their insurance plans before adding, “But the misery doesn’t end there.” As if the misery won’t be even greater if his wet dream of repealing the Affordable Care Act comes true and 24 million people would lose their health insurance.

As an Obamacare user myself, I’ll be the first to admit there are problems but it’s sickening (pun intended) to hear multimillionaire Hannity, who probably never worries a day in his life about a health care bill, salivate to remove a safety net for the rest of us.

Hannity followed up that opening with Laura Ingraham for some more classlessness. The segment began with the two mocking Obama. “You were laughing during the whole speech!” Hannity said gleefully. He laughingly imitated her throwing up her papers and saying, “I can’t take this!” about Obama’s speech.

Then Ingraham began ripping Obama’s record. “He struts like he just hit Lotto,” she sneered. As if he should have slunk away in shame like a Russian puppet who had betrayed his country. Oh, wait.

“He’s a masterful politician, I will never take that away from him,” Ingraham offered.

But even that was too much for Hannity. “You thought they were crocodile tears, don’t lie,” he interrupted, referring to the moment that Obama dabbed his eyes. Then Hannity folded his arms with a wide grin.

As Hannity cackled, Ingraham mocked Obama dabbing his eyes. “A man’ll be like whatever,” she said, suggesting that Obama isn’t a real man.

The two grudgingly acknowledged that Obama is a “smart guy,” as Ingraham put it. “He’s not a dumb person.” Again, Hannity couldn’t even give Obama that much graciously. “I think he is a man of his indoctrination.”

Ingraham “joked” that we don’t know what grades he got in college, an old Trump attack.

“Now, you’re gonna ask for his birth certificate,” Hannity quipped in response.

Hilarious, eh?

You probably get the picture.

But there was one moment, at about 5:17, when Hannity hinted that he may be a tad nervous about Trump and the Russians after all.

HANNITY: You’re not buying the narrative of Donald Trump and he might have been blackmailable? Now we believe the Russians, we didn’t believe the Russians –

Ingraham replied by saying that she once lived in the Soviet Union, in 1983. “They’re always looking for ways to undermine the American system,” she continued. “None of this surprises me. This is what they do. This is what they’re all about.”

“I’m sure we’ll hear more about this as the days go on,” Ingraham added.

Yes, I’m sure we will.

And we’ll also remember this trashy tastelessness when Hannity starts whining about the left not being supportive enough of Trump.

Meanwhile, watch it below, from the January 10, 2017 Hannity.