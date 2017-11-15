Roy Moore is about to lose Sean Hannity. After a wave of advertiser defections followed his supportive interview with Moore last week and after a fifth, very credible accuser came forward, Hannity has turned on Moore.

It’s hard to know just how many advertisers really left the Hannity show in the wake of a boycott effort led by Media Matters. It’s also hard to know how much that weighed on Hannity’s decision to abandon Moore as the evidence mounts against him.

“We should be troubled by two things in this case,” Hannity said during an announcement at the end of his show. One, was Moore’s inconsistency about dating teenagers during his interview with Hannity and the other was Moore’s claim not to know Beverly Young Nelson, his fifth accuser, who has produced a comment from him in her yearbook: “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say ‘Merry Christmas.’ Love, Roy Moore, D.A.”

HANNITY: For me, the judge has 24 hours. He must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed. You must remove any doubt. If you can’t do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race. This country has way too many issues and problems. The American people deserve 100% truth and honesty. We need correct answers the first time on issues this serious. Judge Moore, you owe that to the people of Alabama, the Republican party that you represent and to the country which is suffering under so many problems. We deserve answers, insist on answers. And truth.

Well, better late than never, I suppose. But before anyone gets warm and fuzzy about Hannity, let’s recall that this same guy demanding “truth and honesty” from Moore is a guy who has deliberately been hyping the baseless Uranium One conspiracy theory and that followed his hideous exploitation of a murdered young man, Seth Rich, into another baseless conspiracy theory.

Watch Hannity tear into Moore below, from the November 14, 2017 Hannity.