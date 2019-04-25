Sean Hannity developed a sudden concern about inappropriate touching while he was talking about Joe Biden’s entrance into the field of Democratic presidential candidates. But you can best believe that Hannity forgot all about that when he welcomed his beloved “Grab ‘em by the p***y” Donald Trump shortly thereafter.

On tonight's Hannity show, the host offered this bit of moralizing:

HANNITY: Remember, Biden enters the race already trying to fend off scandal after scandal. Multiple women have accused him of inappropriate touching, kissing, touching, actual video footage of Biden’s disturbing touching antics. Doesn’t this alone immediately disqualify in the eyes of the Democratic Party?

If Biden was a Republican, what would they be saying? The double standard is on full display.

Yes, Sean, the double standard is on full display. In addition to the 16 women (video below) who have come forward to accuse your Bedtime BFF of sexual harassment or sexual assault, there’s the allegation of rape by his ex-wife (later clarified as not in the “criminal sense”) and his creepy attraction to his daughter, as hilariously laid out by Trevor Noah (video below). Then there’s this:

TRUMP: You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

[…]

TRUMP: Grab ’em by the p***y. You can do anything.

Watch Hannity once again prove he’s the biggest hypocrite ever to open his mouth on the teevee below, from the April 25, 2019 Hannity show, via Contemptor’s Justin Baragona. Underneath are the infamous “Grab ‘em by the p***” Access Hollywood video, the Brave New Films video of 16 women talking about being sexually harassed by Trump, and last, but not least, the hilarious Daily Show video showing Trump longing for sex with daughter Ivanka Trump.