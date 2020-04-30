Sean Hannity boasted about taking part in a COVID-19 challenge by announcing that he had purchased 500 New York Yankees tickets for healthcare workers.
But the closer I looked at it, the more the “act of generosity” looks more like a gift to his pal, the president of the Yankees club, a business that’s surely hurting, and to himself.
I explain why in my recent post for Crooks and Liars.
