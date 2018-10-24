Sean Hannity had a fit of hate-filled amnesia today after NBC’s Ben Collins had the audacity to suggest that Hannity’s extremist and incendiary attacks on Hillary Clinton might have played a role in triggering the mailing of a pipe bomb to her.

Although it’s not yet clear whether the package sent to her – along with similar ones sent to George Soros, Eric Holder, CNN, John Brennan, Maxine Waters and Barack Obama – were actually able to explode and were not hoaxes, we do know for sure that each of them are regular targets by Fox News personalities, including Sean Hannity.

Earlier today, Collins correctly noted that Hannity “was literally tying Hillary Clinton to actual Satanism three days before the 2016 election.” Since then, Hannity has given his tacit approval to Sebastian Gorka’s suggestion that she should be executed. Hannity gave his explicit approval to the mob harassment of CNN reporter Jim Acosta at a Trump rally. Ditto for a Trump tweet showing himself "bodyslamming" CNN. That’s not counting how Hannity literally promoted armed insurrection against the U.S. government during the Obama administration.

Despite his affection for incendiary rhetoric from conservatives, Hannity has never hesitated to baselessly blame the left for violence. When violence broke out in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray, Hannity suggested it was Barack Obama’s fault for being too sympathetic to blacks:

HANNITY: When you put all these cases together: Cambridge and Trayvon and Ferguson, ‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ and now this case. Do you think his words are creating an atmosphere that is empowering people to act this way?

But now with the spotlight on his own, far more inflammatory rhetoric, Hannity melted down like a snowflake – though it didn’t keep him from engaging in just the kind of threatening language he was now pretending not to have engaged in. From the Media Matters transcript, with my emphases added:

HANNITY: But the media today and their reaction to this is so over the top, so outrageous, so disgustingly partisan. It just -- they're so quick to blame President Trump, Fox News, talk radio. You got this NBC reporter saying that these packages shouldn't be written off as the work of an extremist fringe, but rather mainstream Republican media outlets like Fox News and talk radio. You know, this jackass maybe needs to go back and hear my history because, I've got the tapes when Obama was president -- you know, whenever there was any threat to the president when the guy walked into the White House -- I said that we got to protect our president, doesn't matter what their politics are. We've got to protect all our politicians, retired politicians. And they purposely do this for cheap political points.

My answer is, I want everybody safe. Everybody needs to stop. And the silence, if there's been silence, it has been from the left. As we've watched women repeatedly run out of restaurants, and people, you know, confronted in public, marching orders given by the leaders of the Democratic Party, not the Republican Party. This is -- it's so outrageous.

Who is this Ben Collins? He's the -- you know, I feel like suing somebody like him and ramming the tapes that I have of defending people and telling people never to act like this right up his you-know-what in a court of law. Because he's a liar.

Just as he has tried to weasel out of his promise to undergo waterboarding for charity, Hannity is now trying to weasel out of his own history.

Listen to the bullyboy weaseling below, from the October 24, 2018 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)