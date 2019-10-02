Donald Trump has a new fake map he’s trying to swindle the public with and Sean Hannity is his eager accomplice again. This one dishonestly suggests Donald Trump is too popular to be impeached.

Not long ago, we saw Hannity insisting that Donald Trump’s obviously doctored map, designed to back up his falsehood about Hurricane Dorian striking Alabama, was legit.

Last night, Hannity used another fake Trump map to claim that he is wildly popular. In fact, he’s wildly unpopular.

Although Hannity has reportedly told friends the whistleblower allegations at the heart of the impeachment investigation are “really bad,” he put on a big show pretending otherwise last night – while accusing everyone else of dishonesty. “Every single constitutional, freedom-loving American, you need to wake up, because right now, this is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Hannity fear mongered.

Hannity deliberately tried to incite hysteria in his viewers.

HANNITY: We are now at a historic tipping point. If you are an American and you care about truth, justice, rule of law, free-market, our free market economic system, our Constitution, the sanctity of your vote, the very basis for our republic, it is time to pay attention, get engaged, protect your country from those that are hell-bent on completely reshaping this great country with nothing but more lies, conspiracy theories, and one hoax after another.

The American dream for our kids, that hangs in the balance, the delusional Democratic Party, the corrupt, lying media mob, and their liars - they're speaking with one voice in a full-scale, coordinated effort to disenfranchise the millions of Americans -- we smelly Walmart shoppers, I love Walmart -- that elected Donald Trump.

Yeah, I’m sure regular-guy Hannity runs right over to Walmart in between trips on his private jet and helicopter or whenever he needs something at his luxury Florida penthouse or Long Island mansion. Or maybe when he’s in between evicting tenants from his real estate empire.

Hannity ranted on:

HANNITY: The left has suspended any fidelity at all to the truth, to logic, to reason, to basic, God-given common sense. In their world, up is down and black is white and green is purple. Everything they falsely accuse the president of doing, we will show you tonight they themselves are guilty of.

And on:

HANNITY: The blind rage of the left, it knows no bounds. Basic truth, justice - that has been totally abandoned by the Democratic Party and their colluding partners in the media mob.

Then came the map lie:

HANITY: Here is what is at stake, and it's pretty simple, but profound. Look at that map tweeted out by the president. Democrats get their way, the votes from all of that red on that map will forever be tainted. No wonder why they want to get rid of the Electoral College and stack the Supreme Court, rendered meaningless if that mob gets their way and their lawlessness gets their way.

Yes, let’s look at that map tweeted out by Trump yesterday, purporting to show a 2016 landslide.

For one thing, it’s flat-out inaccurate. As Vox noted, a more accurate map was spotted in the White House by Fox News correspondent Trey Yings.

Yet even that map is misleading. Trump may have won more counties but “Clinton won the popular vote by about 2.8 million votes, rather undermining the narrative of resounding victory,” Vox pointed out. Meanwhile, support for Trump’s impeachment has sharply risen in the past week.

If Hannity thinks that if he accuses everyone else of lying bombastically enough, we won’t notice his lies, he should think again.

But here’s the bigger picture: When Hannity claims that impeaching America’s most consistently unpopular resident of the Oval Office threatens to disenfranchise millions of Americans, he’s probably most concerned about his own disenfranchisement. Hannity has tied his wagon so tightly to Trump’s, it can’t have escaped him that if Dear Leader goes down, so will he.

See why Hannity deserves to sink right along with his Bedtime BFF below, from the October 1, 2019 Hannity.