Sean Hannity refused to tell his viewers about the deepening Ohio State wrestling team sexual abuse scandal engulfing pal Rep. Jim Jordan but, instead, went straight to painting the two of them as conservative victims.

At least eight former wrestlers have accused Jordan of ignoring sexual abuse of athletes while he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. One can just imagine the self-righteous recriminations from Sean Hannity had Jordan been a Democrat. But since he’s a Republican, he’s automatically not just innocent but a victim.

Hannity hinted at the scandal when he sarcastically said, “You had to know” while introducing Jordan tonight but quickly changed course to avoid going into the inconvenient details:

HANNITY: Congressman Jordan, welcome to the club. If you support Donald Trump, you had to know – the lies, the smears against you are obviously a political attack. I’m sorry you’re going through that.

Jordan, of course, eagerly picked up on the martyrdom. And, of course, Hannity wanted everyone to know how much he has suffered, too:

JORDAN: Yeah, you’ve been through it. You know what it’s like so thank you.

HANNITY; I know it every day. It’s all of us. Anyone that supports the president.

JORDAN: Exactly right.

HANNITY: And I’m sorry you and your family have to go through that.

These two have a helluva nerve whining about being judged. Jordan, a member of the Cover-Up Caucus, seems to delight in badgering and smearing those involved in the serious, important work of investigating Russia’s meddling in our democracy. Birther Hannity repeatedly smeared murder victim Seth Rich – even after Rich’s family pleaded with him to stop – in order to “acquit” Russia of having hacked the DNC and blame Rich, instead.

It's not just collusion Jordan seems willing to cover up in service to Trump. He has happily looked the other way when Trump boasted about grabbing women “by the p***y" in the infamous Hollywood Access video, when Trump defended Neo-Nazis and separated migrant children from their parents. Jordan has also claimed never to have known Trump to lie.

Sorry, fellas, but Jordan’s recent public behavior perfectly matches what he’s being accused of while at Ohio State.

Get out your tiny violins for Hannity and Jordan below, from the June 12, 2018 Hannity via The Contemptor: