Fake wildfire expert Sean Hannity proved he’s just as spectacularly ignorant and deceitful as his beloved Donald Trump during a rant that claimed Trump was “right” to blame California’s catastrophic fires on forest mismanagement by the state.

From the Associated Press fact check on Trump’s finger pointing:

But most of California’s 33 million acres of forests are under federal or private control, not the state’s. Fire scientists say that Trump also neglects a larger effect from climate change in promoting abnormally dry conditions and dead trees, creating fuel for fire.

Oh, and Trump also made a fool of himself declaring that Finland rakes the floors of its forests as part of its more successful forest management.

But to Hannity – whom even Trump mocks for being so sycophantic – Dear Leader is always right. Never mind that Hannity is no better qualified to opine about wildfires, forests or forest management than the P***y Grabber in Chief. I suspect that neither of these New Yorkers have ever set foot inside a national forest. But while he was at it, Hannity fashioned himself an environmental expert rising above politics, too.

Media Matters caught the diatribe on Hannity’s radio show today (my emphases added).

HANNITY: People got angry at the president talking about forest management, but the president’s right. …

It shouldn’t be a Republican versus Democrat issue, for some they’ll make it that. It shouldn’t be a “we care about the land and you wanna rape and pillage the land for profit” argument either. It should be, you know, a fundamental analysis. If you’re worried about air quality, look at the damage to the environment this fire is doing. And, you know, you’re talking about hundreds of thousands of acres now that have been burned out here. And, as The Wall Street Journal has said, there’s no reason for the massive, deadly, costly forest fires in California except forest management is so poor. And when the president tweeted out billions of dollars are given every year, and that billions are spent to prevent these tragedies, and it’s because there’s gross mismanagement in terms of forestry.

FACT CHECK: The fires in California are not forest fires, they are wildfires. They are not even in forests. Like Trump, Hannity doesn’t seem to know the difference. Or maybe Hannity was just too busy drooling over Trump to notice:

HANNITY: But here’s what we know, is that the president is right in what he’s saying, and he was right, and he is right. And we know because it keeps happening. And we know because these laws, restrictive laws, have been in place forever in California. And when you have 57 percent of California forest land owned by the federal government, and they’re spending billions to do these things, and even with the money there they’re not allowed to do these things, I think that—that creates this environment, where you have 130 million dead trees in California, you couple that with drought. By the way, that’s just between 2010 and 2017. Some of it because of drought, some of it because of bark beetle infestation. You have a dense forest, that puts trees at greater risk for some type of parasitic infection, enables fires to spread faster. When trees—when dead trees fall, they add more combustible fuel. Now, there was a time when U.S. Forest Service, their mission was to actively manage the federal government’s resources, yet numerous laws over the last 50 years, including the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, have all hampered tree clearing, controlled burns, and timber sales on federal land. And restricting even homeowners from cutting down a tree on their own property. I know on my own property, to get a tree cut down on my own property, for whatever reason—by the way, I like all my trees. I don’t wanna cut them all down, but some need to be cut down. You gotta get a permit to cut down a tree, it’s ridiculous.

Listen to Hannity make a fool of himself below, from the November 19, 2018 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

