Sean Hannity paid lip service to the drowning Houstonians suffering in the floods of Hurricane Harvey but it was clear that the only person he really cared about rescuing was Donald Trump. Just like after Charlottesville, Hannity painted Trump as the most important victim.

Hannity revealed that rescuing Trump was his priority in the opening

In his opening monologue last night, Hannity spent a few moments announcing that Harvey was moving east and causing flooding in Lousiana “on the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall.”

There were so many possibilities for news discussions there: Interviews with Louisiana disaster officials, survivors of Katrina, even interviews with Harvey survivors. But no, Hannity was too obsessed with his right-wing propaganda.

FoxNews.com’s one-sentence description of the show also revealed Hannity’s priority: “Get powerful analysis as Trump travels to Texas in the aftermath of Harvey.”

The guest lineup told you almost everything you need to know. Not a single first responder or relief expert was among the right-wing-sycophants-only roster.

Even if you didn’t know that Trump’s visit to Texas was little more than a self-serving photo op, you might have gotten a clue from the fact that Hannity spent almost the entire six minutes of his monologue attacking Trump’s critics and almost completely ignoring his supposedly magnificent efforts.

HANNITY: Our reporters are on the ground with all the very latest, that and President Trump and the first lady—they head to Texas today to survey this devastation firsthand and offer their support. No matter what the president and first lady do, they are constantly under attack, even during devastation. We’ll check into night with the Texas governor, Greg Abbott. He’s here. He’ll join us in a few minutes. But first, the liberal mainstream media, their hatred, resorting to petty attacks while millions of Americans are suffering tonight. A very important “Opening Monologue.”

Hannity’s used Houston’s victims as pawns in his Trump tragedy

Here’s a rule of thumb for watching Hannity: Whenever he accuses someone else of doing something, it’s a safe bet that’s exactly what he’s about to do. Because Hannity spent almost no time on the millions of suffering Americans he feigned concern for and almost every second making petty attacks on those who don’t love Trump properly.

We saw clips of Trump cheerleading the response to Harvey but almost nothing about what Trump actually did in Texas (probably because it was almost nothing). Instead, Hannity went right to promoting his Dear Leader the Hannity way: by launching hate-filled attacks on the left and any non-Trumpster media:

HANNITY: Now, the president was on the ground doing what leaders do, and that’s leading the recovery efforts that are still ongoing. But tonight, we have more evidence and proof—as if you needed it—that the president can do nothing right in the eyes of the establishment destroy Trump mainstream media. Now, I told you last week, if Donald Trump cured cancer, the left in this country would still find a reason to hate him. Now, the left erupted earlier today when the president and first lady departed for Texas leaving the White House. Why? All because Melania Trump was wearing heels to get on Marine One to Air Force One. Take a look at some of these insane, ridiculous reactions. Now, keep in mind, this is going on while portions of Houston are buried under water and people’s lives are actually being saved.

Of course, the criticism of Melania Trump was not about her fashion choices, per se, but about being totally out-of-touch with a disaster zone.

But Hannity, forgetting how much he cares about Houston, went on and on about media criticism of Melania’s footwear followed by his own revelation that “There’s also the fact that after the first lady did arrive in Texas, well, she wasn’t wearing high heels. Look at this photo. Now, Melania Trump is wearing sneakers.”

Hannity continued by attacking the “pathetic” left and “destroy-Trump media” for criticizing Trump’s decision to go to Texas “and offer reassurance and help to the people in their time of need and suffering.”

But instead of showing any help and reassurance Trump supposedly offered, Hannity aired more footage of his targets: NBC’s Katy Tur and Peter Alexander, questioning the diversion of resources for the Trump visit, Sen. Bernie Sanders saying it was “probably” too soon for Trump to visit and a CNN commentator saying he saw “very little in terms of empathy from this president.” Then Hannity attacked CNN’s “so-called Republican commentator,” Ana Navarro.

HANNITY: Now, what’s interesting about that, we learned today from a report that CNN’s so-called Republican, Navarro—well, she’s donated a lot of money to prominent Democrats. What Republican would donate to the likes of Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other left-wingers that are out there and people on the left? It sounds like a fake Republican at the fake news network, more proof that the left is completely unhinged and it is why we have now actually diagnosed them, considering they want to diagnose everybody else, and we call it Trump derangement syndrome.

Yeah, that’s really showing compassion for the flood victims, Sean.

Even when Hannity talked about the Harvey victims, he showed more concern for Trump

Near the end of his commentary, Hannity offered a few more words about the suffering Harvey victims in and around Houston. But you probably will not be surprised to know that they were still little more than bit players in Hannity’s Trump Tragedy Theater.

HANNITY: Now, the president did go down to Texas. He did offer his support, and he did let the millions of our fellow Americans who are suffering know that he will do everything in his power to help them. Yet somehow, the left in this country, the media—they try to twist and distort the president’s words and actions to score cheap political points, very cheap points. Texas has been devastated. They’re part of our American family. They’ve lost lives. They’ve lost neighbors and loved ones. And so many others have lost everything they’ve worked for their entire adult lives. They’ve lost their homes, everything they own. This natural disaster is far from over. It’s only the beginning of it. So you would think the left, you would think the hate destroy Trump media would for a second maybe try to stop their smear campaign against the president, maybe just for one day while he’s down there doing his job, trying to help people in need. I guess that’s apparently too much to ask. And frankly, it’s despicable and disgusting, and you people should all be ashamed of yourselves.

Watch the maliciousness under cover of phony-baloney sanctimony below, from the August 29, 2017 Hannity show.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)