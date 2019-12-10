What’s a Trump toady like Sean Hannity to do when a DOJ inspector general report debunks his “witch hunt” propaganda? Why, demand his fans ignore the report’s major finding and lie about it.

As you probably know, the Department of Justice’s IG report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, i.e. the Russia investigation was released yesterday. Although “Attorney General” Bill Barr rushed to discredit it on behalf of Dear Leader Donald Trump, The Washington Post noted the report found that the investigation “was sufficiently predicated and largely confirms previous findings about the origins of the probe by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.” In other words, as I wrote yesterday, the "witch hunt" accusations were nothing but a right-wing fever dream.

However, the Post also noted that report criticized “officials’ investigative decisions, notably about how they decided to secretly monitor the communications of a Trump campaign aide,” namely Carter Page.

Naturally, that was all Hannity needed to temporarily extract his nose from Trump’s derriere and declare victory. But birther Hannity went the extra mile of anti-American dishonesty on behalf of his Bedtime BFF and told his radio show listeners to “put the conclusion differences aside” in order to claim that “everything, everything we reported, everything we told you was dead-on center accurate.”

That’s a big fat lie. As Media Matters pointed out, the report states, “FBI officials involved in opening the investigation had reason to believe that Russia may have been connected to the Wikileaks disclosures that occurred earlier in July 2016, and were aware of information regarding Russia's efforts to interfere with the 2016 U.S. elections.”

But Hannity has been smearing the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt” or “like the old KGB” for years. In fact, Russia has used Hannity broadcasts in its propaganda. And let’s not forget how Hannity also worked to acquit Russia of the Wikileaks disclosures by framing murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Now, Hannity just shrugged off the truth in favor of a more self-serving and more demagogic lie. Media Matters caught Hannity on his radio show yesterday:

HANNITY: Well, everything we said, everything we reported, everything we told you was dead-on, center accurate. And the mob and the media has missed what is the biggest abuse of power, corruption scandal in the history of the country.

It is -- this report -- putting aside whatever differences and -- for the attorney general and for John Durham to come out like they have -- and I'll get to these statements in a second -- it is all there in black and white. It's all there. Put the conclusion differences aside for a second here.

Of course, Hannity adopted as complete truth Barr’s attack on his own DOJ, his own FBI and his IG in favor of Dear Leader: “The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.”

Regardless, IG Michael Horwitz's report did not prove Hannity right about "everything," it showed the opposite, even if you believe Barr. As Media Matters reported in an excellent roundup of Fox News lies that were just debunked by the report, Hannity has previously declared, “The entire basis of Robert Mueller’s so-called investigation is based and predicated on a lie … The only evidence we do have tonight is that Hillary Clinton bought and paid for a salacious phony document filled with Russian lies to try and influence all of you during that election.” FACT CHECK: The report found the investigation was not based on the so-called Steele dossier.

Also, Fox News contributor Sara Carter told a credulous Hannity that the FBI had placed a spy inside the Trump campaign. FACT CHECK: The report found that no spies were implanted in the Trump campaign.

Not even Barr propped up those Hannity lies.

And those are just the two pieces of debunked Hannity BS I found with a quick look.

Listen to Hannity’s dishonesty below, from the December 9, 2019 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)