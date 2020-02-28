Don’t you worry about the coronavirus, Americans, an inebriated-sounding Sean Hannity suggested Wednesday night, because his Bedtime BFF Donald Trump will keep us all safe (despite evidence to the contrary). Instead, Hannity and guests prefer you think of Democrats as the real threats.

With unintentional irony, Hannity accused Democrats of “shameless politicizing” of the coronavirus. Which was all the excuse he needed to do the same, along with his two guests.

But first, Hannity suggested there’s nothing to be very concerned about:

HANNITY: Let not your heart be troubled, there are only 60 confirmed cases of corona [sic] in the U.S., zero deaths, most of those infected are Americans who were repatriated after contracting the illness abroad.

Afer a clip of Trump ostensibly showing “how seriously they are taking it,” Hannity acknowledged, “We always have to be concerned.” But Hannity’s behavior suggested his real concern was how to use this potential crisis to smear Democrats. He asked guest Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), “Why do people rush to politicize even something like this?”

Scalise responded with immediate politicization – without objection from Hannity, of course.

SCALISE: Well, Sean, you know, you saw Chuck Schumer and others, they literally wake up every day, saying, what can we blame President Trump for? And if the sun rises, and it's raining, they'll blame him for the rain. If the rain helps some people, then they'll say it shouldn't rain.

I mean, look, the president has been very keenly focused on addressing this crisis, recognizing how serious it is. The fact that tonight, he put Vice President Pence in charge of this shows you that he wants the highest levels of government directly involved and doing everything we can to protect American citizens.

In reality, I am not reassured by having non-medical-professional Pence involved. He actually enabled an HIV-outbreak in Indiana while he was governor.

The other guest, Jason Chaffetz did his part to make Americans more frightened of Democrats than the coronavirus.

CHAFFETZ But there is no need to panic like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer want you to do. And I thought the politicalization that Schumer and Pelosi put on top of this news conference as a precursor was just so wrong. And I really liked when President Trump said, really? At this point can't we just, this of all things, be united in just saying, let's protect the American people?

If you think this gang would be unified if this threat occurred under a Democrat, just think back to the Ebola epidemic under Barack Obama.

