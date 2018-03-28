Sean Hannity’s bravado once again did more to reveal than conceal his concern about the damage the Stormy Daniels case could do to his beloved Donald Trump.

Daniels, as you probably know if you don’t rely on Fox for all your news, is the porn star who has received hush money and has alleged intimidation from Trump in the wake of their extramarital affair.

Hannity revisited his “coverage” of the story as an attack on the media again last night, this time with pal Mark Levin. But instead of making the story about Bill Clinton, as Hannity had the night before, Levin added former presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson to the mix.

LEVIN: But the truth is if Donald Trump’s last name was Kennedy we’d not be seeing a thing of this. They would be covering it up. And here’s the difference. Number one, why is it assumed thought porno actress and ex-playboy bunny are telling the truth and why are the media focused on this?

Let’s take a look at Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton was accused of sexual assault in the Oval Office. Bill Clinton was accused of having sex with an intern in the Oval Office. Bill Clinton was accused as attorney general in an official position of raping Juanita Broaddrick.

Bill Clinton was attorney—was governor of Arkansas, accused of using his position to try and get sex and exposing himself to an employee Paula Jones. Donald Trump isn’t even close. Even if you believe all of this, which I know he’s not even close to this stuff.

John Kennedy had an affair with a mob boss’ girlfriend. Job—John Kennedy had a relationship with an East German spy. John Kennedy had sex with an intern in the White House pool. John Kennedy, I mean, so many examples, LBJ was said to be worse than John Kennedy. I can go on and on and on.

Notice how Levin – who is an attorney – never mentioned the really important part of the Daniels story, which is the $130,000 hush money that may have been illegal?

From there, Levin distracted from Daniels to the talking points near and dear to Hannity’s heart: attacking the FBI and blaming Russia’s meddling on the Obama administration.

LEVIN: Now the media will say well, that’s a diversion. Now I’ll tell you what’s a diversion. The media have ignored the rogue activity the highest levels of the FBI. The media have ignored Russia’s influence in the election. We now know that the Obama administration knew about it, that Susan Rice knew about it, told the people to stand down.

We got these lectures from Mark Warner and Adam Schiff, unbelievable they said the Russians would get involved in our election. They’re right. Now that we know that the Obama administration knew about it, vertically, horizontally, departments and agencies and did nothing about it.

Notice how Levin never mentioned that Trump has done nothing to stop future meddling by the Russians in the 14 months he’s been in office?

Hannity, of course, never said a word about that. I'll go out on a limb and guess that on Hannity, Russia will be Obama's fault all the way until the next Democrat takes the presidency.

Levin ranted on and on about the Trump-hating media (and never mind about how much Fox obviously still hates Obama).

LEVIN: It’s sick. And I’m starting to think some of these reporters are enjoying sitting at their computers doing research on Daniels, whatever her name is Smoky Daniels, whatever her name is.

HANNITY: Stormy. Stormy.

LEVIN: Stormy Daniels.

HANNITY: Smoky Stormy, you know, no difference.

LEVIN: I don’t know, they are starting to get a kick out of it anyway, it’s really pathetic.

What’s really pathetic is how easy it is to see underneath this masquerade. Near the end of the discussion, Hannity played a “side by side” video juxtaposing Anderson Cooper’s questions to Daniels with questions posed by Jerry Springer to his guests. Afterward, Hannity said the following:

HANNITY: I don’t—I don’t even know what to say. That wasn’t hard to do. And by the way, if they want to fight, I’m just starting. I think this will be more fun than I have ever had on TV or radio in 30 years.

If there’s nothing to the Stormy Daniels story, then why does he need to start fighting? And why is a cable news host vowing to fight on Trump’s behalf anyway?

Watch Hannity whistle past the graveyard below, from the March 27, 2018 Hannity.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)