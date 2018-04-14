Sean Hannity didn’t let the gravity of a military strike on Syria deter him from taking cheap political shots at a Democrat, in this case John Kerry.

Hannity’s beloved Donald Trump announced Friday night he was bombing Syria out of compassion for suffering Syrians (despite sabotaging millions of Americans’ health care) at the beginning of the Hannity show. Host Hannity could not even go one hour without exploiting destruction and possible death.

After reporter Mike Tobin briefed Hannity on the Syrian response to the U.S. and allied bombings, Hannity suddenly changed the subject to smear Kerry.

HANNITY: We also have one thing to remind our viewers on this night as this now is underway even as we speak here but John Kerry said a hundred percent of these weapons are gone, as did Russia. The assurances came often.

Then Hannity tossed to correspondent John Roberts at the White House in order to proceed with the coverage.

Watch Hannity prove he's incapable of basic decency for even an hour below, from the April 13, 2018 Hannity.

(Hannity image via screen grab)