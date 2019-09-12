Leave it to Sean Hannity to use the anniversary of September 11 to launch his own attack on America. It’s not a surprise given that this is the same guy who repeatedly spent Martin Luther King Day race baiting.

Hannity made his anti-American remarks during A pre-scripted commentary which was surely approved by a Fox News producer.

Hannity tried to conceal his hatred for America under a mantle of 9/11 patriotism

"The terrible timeline of that day is forever seared into all of our memories," Hannity said near the start of his screed. What followed suggested that if only 3,000 Democrats and members of the media had been killed, he might be celebrating. He spent only 35 seconds touting his supposed sorrow and used the rest of his nearly seven-minute monologue to demonize a long list of people he disagrees with:

HANNITY: Unfortunately, after 18 years, some have forgotten the horror of that fateful day while others, sadly, may never fully comprehend and understand the magnitude, the gravity, the evil of that day and what took place.

Hannity was not referring to his Bedtime BFF, Donald Trump, who has repeatedly used 9/11 to dishonestly self-aggrandize and even reiterated one of his almost-certain lies yesterday, when he again dubiously claimed he and his employees helped out at Ground Zero.

No, Hannity was using 9/11 as a springboard to go after Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Fox and Trump seem to be of one mind in making bigoted attacks on her.

HANNITY: That would include freshman Congresswoman Omar. During a speech this year, remember, on the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, she referred to the attacks on 9/11 as, well, “some people, they did something.”

FACT CHECK: Hannity surely knows that Omar was neither minimizing 9/11 nor denigrating America in those remarks, she was talking about discrimination against Muslims as a result of 9/11.

By deliberately misrepresenting American Rep. Omar's remarks to smear her, Hannity was the one disrespecting 9/11

Hannity played the truncated clip of Omar's remarks out of context and – surprise! - he used new dishonesty to do it, this time mischaracterizing CAIR as a terrorist group.

HANNITY: You know, the group CAIR that was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in that criminal case in Texas surrounding an effort to funnel money, millions of dollars to Hamas. Yes, that's a terrorist group that has one of its goals the destruction of Israel. Now, I can go on and on. Clearly, Congresswoman Omar's description of 9/11 as "some people did something", that needs to be addressed. Really?

For assistance, Hannity played a clip of a 9/11 victim’s son attacking Omar, followed by an announcement that he would soon join the program to amplify the hate mongering against her.

Hannity also used 9/11 to hate on American media

HANITY: I hope, by the way, the media mob is listening because some of their 9/11 coverage today was frankly sickening. This morning, "The New York Times," the paper of record, they tweeted: 18 years have passed since airplanes took aim and brought down the World Trade Center."

The airplanes didn't aim themselves. Radical Islamic terrorists did this. Airplanes didn't take down the towers. Radical Islamic terrorist did. The airplanes didn't kill thousands. Radical Islamic terrorists did, the ones that were at war with us, as the 9/11 Commission concluded.

"The New York Times" ultimately deleted that tweet after an outrage, thank God, from our social media warriors that stand up for truth. And yesterday, they also deleted a tweet heaping praise on the Chinese murdering dictator Mao, you know, the guy responsible for the starvation and murder of tens of millions of Chinese people.

Don’t forget, though he would probably like you to, Hannity’s beloved Trump has announced he “fell in love” with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un who has starved and murdered his own people.

Hannity also went after “fake news CNN” for having “dedicated an entire segment today on 9/11 about how right-wing terrorists are more deadly than any other terrorist group.” If only they had suggested Omar was more dangerous, Hannity would probably have sung CNN’s praises.

Topping off Hannity’s all-American hit list were those who think Russia’s interference in our election is a bad thing:

HANNITY: Now, for most of the day, it was just a business as usual among those in the media mob, you know, every second, minute, hour of every day hating Trump, and that's what it means, and floating baseless conspiracy theories surrounding Trump and even Russia. They still can't get over it.

…

Sorry, Roswell Rachel [Maddow], no Trump, Trump, Trump Russia collusion, and Maddow's credibility is forever in the toilet.

Watch Hannity prove once again that nobody hates America more than Fox News (and Donald Trump) below, from the September 11, 2019 Hannity show.

(Transcript excerpts via Fox News)