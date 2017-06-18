Sean Hannity’s attempts to prop up his beloved but failing president look more and more despicable every night. Last night’s efforts can be summed up in his nightly poll question, helpfully promoted by Fox News.

Hannity is, apparently, unable and/or unwilling to put a positive spin on his Glorious Leader, the historically unpopular Donald Trump. Or, maybe Hannity thinks that the way to make Trump look good is to demonize, perhaps with the hope of eradicating, Trump's opposition. Or, maybe Hannity just demonizes political foes for fun and sport. Or, maybe it’s all of the above.

Whatever the reason, Hannity had the gall to make this his show’s “Question of the Day” last night. And Fox News promoted it:

.@SeanHannity question of the day: Is the left trying to destroy America? #Hannity pic.twitter.com/ESAFB3tx9E — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2017

What's worse is that this came at the end of a show in which Hannity repeatedly employed exactly the kind of inflammatory rhetoric he decried in the left. While he was at it, Hannity actually blamed that kind of rhetoric for the shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise:

Here's just a taste of what Hannity tried to pass off as high-mindedness earlier in the hour:

He called The Washington Post a “liberal smear machine…masquerading as a news outlet.”

Here’s how Hannity demonized Democratic efforts to show solidarity with Republicans in the wake of the shooting:

HANNITY: Of course, now we have the left and their vicious and vile daily hatred that is now tearing this country apart and creating a climate where what we saw last week is now in some ways even encouraged by some. Now, last night's so-called show of unity -- remember, I'm not falling for it, the Kumbaya moment at the congressional baseball game. It was nothing more than an illusion. Now, this week's left-wing assassination attempt on these Republican lawmakers is the culmination of endless vitriolic rage, animus, hatred towards the president and Republicans.

This was the message of the entire show, alternating with attacks on the “deep state” that is somehow colluding with the left against Trump. In other words, it’s the left, the “deep state” and the media – in short just about everybody and every institution in America that Hannity is waging war on, while playing the victim, in service to Glorious Leader. Plus, Hannity is pushing for the prosecution of Hillary Clinton.

Watch Hannity’s hate mongering in his opening monologue below, from the June 16, 2017 Hannity, and you’ll see what I mean.