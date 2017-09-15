Is Sean Hannity’s audience gullible enough to believe that Donald Trump’s amazing effectiveness is what prompted him to screw his own party and buddy up to Democrats Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi? Apparently, Fox News insider thinks so. The Fox site blasted the defense at the top of its homepage last night.

Last night, after Trump loyalists such as Breitbart and Ann Coulter blasted him for making a deal (or seeming to) with the Democratic leadership – and about DACA! – Hannity came up with what he seemed to think was a plausible excuse.

HANNITY: Tonight, weak, incompetent, utterly ineffective Republicans—they are to blame for this current situation. And I will explain that. They’re pushing the president into the arms of those people that frankly have no good intentions for the president. […] A colossal failure by congressional Republicans to govern and pass the president’ agenda and keep their promises—it’s now forcing President Trump to seek out alternative ways to now get things done. Now, what you’re watching unfold here is the failure that has literally pushed this president into the arms of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. As we have explained on this show, President Trump is moving at lightning speed. He’s checking those things off his list. Remember the dings last week or the week before? All his campaign promises one by one.

Besides the ridiculous justification for Trump’s behavior, it’s just as laughable for Hannity to claim Trump is “moving at lightning speed” and checking things off his list. Or did I miss when Trump “immediately” repealed and replaced Obamacare? Hannity later whined that if the border wall isn’t built now, it never will. He didn’t even mention that Trump promised that Mexico would pay for it.

And if Trump is such an awesome deal maker, how come he couldn’t come up with a good deal with the party that holds power in both the House and Senate, i.e. his own party?

Yet Hannity signaled there might be a limit to even his blind loyalty:

HANNITY: Now, the president, as he reiterated many times today—he is insisting this border wall be built, which he absolutely should be doing, because it was a massive campaign promise he made. He needs to keep his promises. I would argue, otherwise, there will be severe political consequences for him and the entire Republican Party. Now, if the president doesn’t get funding and get it up front first, I’d argue he’s never going to get it. Let me be clear. If the wall’s not constructed, the president risks losing his entire base. And it’s not a matter of if, the base will leave. That’s plain and simple. And that, by the way, is what Democrats want. They want President Trump to be isolated. Why? So they can bludgeon him more politically. Now, President Trump needs to keep pushing for that border wall and the funding, and he promised you, the American people, over and over again that he would get that built.

Watch it below, from the September 14, 2017 Hannity.