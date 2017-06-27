Apparently, Sean Hannity thinks it’s fine for him to promote fake news and not correct it. But now that CNN had the integrity to retract a story and own up to a mistake, Hannity has gone berserk on Twitter.

As CNN explains, last week, the network published a story on its website saying that Congress was investigating a “Russian investment fund with ties to Trump officials.” The report was not aired.

An internal investigation by CNN management found that some standard editorial processes were not followed when the article was published, people briefed on the results of the investigation said. […] In a staff meeting Monday afternoon, investigative unit members were told that the retraction did not mean the facts of the story were necessarily wrong. Rather, it meant that “the story wasn’t solid enough to publish as-is,” one of the people briefed on the investigation said.

Nevertheless, three top-flight journalists have resigned over the story.

Anthony Scaramucci, the former Fox Business host and Trump ally who was implicated in the report has accepted CNN’s apology:

.@CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on. https://t.co/lyVajCKNHx — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 24, 2017

But Hannity, who was not implicated, seems to see the episode as little more than an excuse to attack a network that dares to question Dear Leader Trump:

I don't believe this story for one second. I call MORE @CNN FAKE NEWS. Did @CNN pay them for "resignations?" https://t.co/oKTBkdIpcp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 26, 2017

Does @CNN use More FAKE NEWS to COVER UP FAKE NEWS culture? I call total BS Press release by Zucker Stenographer. https://t.co/oKTBkdIpcp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 26, 2017

Hey @Acosta Hey Tell your soon to be fired boss Jeff Zucker to tune in tonight 10 EST Hannity Fox News. Fair and Balanced. I have a message! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 27, 2017

Also @Acosta u may want to warn Zucker tomorrow is gonna be another sh.... day for him and @CNN. Yes I know more than u his 3 paid liars. https://t.co/nH9sleqTdQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 27, 2017

Next… Find out which network had to backtrack after publishing a fake story about a Trump associate and Russia #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 27, 2017

Question of the Day: Do you think CNN has a credibility crisis? #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 27, 2017

And maybe it all comes down to Hannity's fragile snowflake ego:

We know that Hannity’s aggression has nothing to do with journalistic principles because Hannity has none. He’s the guy who repeatedly promoted Donald Trump’s bogus birtherism – and then pretended he hadn’t. I never saw Hannity apologize for those baseless smears.

Hannity is also the guy who refuses to shut up about murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich and the baseless allegations that he, not Russian hackers, leaked DNC emails to Wikileaks. Rich’s family has pleaded with Hannity to stop discussing their son. And while Hannity has claimed he’d stop doing so, he has not.

Rich is not the first crime victim Hannity has smeared in service to his politics. FAIR reported on his shameful treatment of Haitian immigrant Abner Louima after he accused New York City police officers of sodomizing him with a wooden rod:

Hannity used his WABC show for a vicious counter-offensive targeting the victim. The father of chief defendant Justin Volpe, an NYPD police officer, regularly appeared on show during the 1999 trial. And Hannity and various guests repeated rumors that Louima’s injuries resulted from a “gay sex act” and not from police brutality. Playing on the homosexual rumor and inconsistencies in Louima’s story, Hannity and his producer sang a parody of Lionel Richie’s song “Three Times a Lady,” changing the words to “you’re once, twice, three times a liar.” Hannity stopped referring to the victim as “Lying Louima” only after Volpe confessed to sodomizing Louima with the help of another officer.

Let me know if you ever heard Hannity apologize for that.

There was also Terri Schiavo. Hannity played fast and loose with the truth to promote his cause of “saving” Schiavo who was in a persistent vegetative state.

But Hannity’s most egregious broadcast crime was his repeated promotion of armed insurrection by the family of rancher Cliven Bundy. When Hannity finally backed off, instead of apologizing, he played the victim.

CNN is by no means perfect but when it comes to truth, integrity and yes, real news, I'll take them any day over anything Sean Hannity says. And so should you.