2017-10-25 23:42:03 -0400

Hannity’s viciousness here shouldn’t be surprising. This has been his MO ever since Trump squeaked through last year, and he’s been taking angry victory laps ever since. (I’ve frankly been struck by how angry the Right Wing has been ever since they gamed last year’s election – you’d think they would have been dancing in the streets with joy, but instead they’ve been acting like sore winners, out to punish everyone else in the country for not putting them on a pedestal.)



Hannity doesn’t care a whit about democracy. He cares about winning and shoving the loser’s nose in it. He cares about his hatred for Dems and anyone who doesn’t hold the same prejudices he does. He’s been consistent about his hatred ever since he began to espouse it on radio at the beginning of his career when he was just starting to emulate Limbaugh.



Hannity’s intentions regarding Congress is to somehow have a wall of 60+ pro-Trump Senators and 250+ pro-Trump congressmen so that Pence can ram through every hateful thought these guys have in their heads. Yes, they want to redo the tax code – not to help the middle class, although I do think they believe it will indirectly help them via the old “trickle down” nonsense. No, the tax code change they want is to gut the taxes on the super-rich and get the Blue states and middle class investors to pay for it. It’s a win-win for them – they get to reward their donors (and themselves), they get to practice tough love with their base (“Pull yourselves up by your own bootstraps!”) and they get to give a huge middle finger to those of us who live in the Blue states. Yes, they want to get rid of the ACA , and every single other thing ever done by President Obama. That’s not to provide health coverage – it’s to relieve them of being required to contribute into a public system, and simultaneously to punish everyone in the country who believed President Obama’s statement of “Yes We Can”. In bullying parlance, this is known as “teaching the weaklings a lesson”. Another win-win. Yes, they want to square off with North Korea – all bullies love this moment, thinking in their bravado that this will be a great opportunity to show how strong they are. To them, this either results in North Korea backing down (and I do think that Hannity believes this will happen, even if reality says otherwise) or in a massive shooting war that the Right Wing would try to use to play the 9/11 card and say “We’ve all got to come together and support the President in a time of war!” Again, a win-win.



The actual realities of what is happening indicate to me that the GOP is in a profoundly dysfunctional place right now, in spite of actually having the ability to do tremendous damage to the country. They just can’t get out of their own way. They have two Right Wings in their party, one of which is the Hard Right, the group we would have called extreme during the Reagan years, who essentially want to strip government down to the nubs and cancel any programs that require them to pay any taxes into the common good. The other of which is the even Harder Right Wing, which not only wants the first bunch of things, but also wants to scream their hatred at the rest of the country while they hurt them. (The more moderate GOP members have tended to be driven out by the other groups, and the few moderates who remain are constantly stuck being forced to vote for more extreme positions than they would like out of a real fear of being primaried.) So every time the Pence White House brings some hateful thing to the Congress, like scrapping the ACA or destroying the tax code, there’s always a huge tug of war between the two Hard Right Wings, where neither side wants to back down to the other. (Wouldn’t be manly, would it?) And occasionally, you’ll have a more moderate voice get in there before it can be shouted down, as we saw with the failure of Pence to kill the ACA via Congress. (Of course, Pence and Trump then moved to kill the ACA by Executive Order, so the result will be the same – but the key difference is that they can’t say that it was done by Congress, as they had hoped for propaganda purposes.)



What Hannity is trying to do here (as he apes Rush Limbaugh, who’s saying the same thing) is likely to have the opposite effect he’s hoping to see. Hannity thinks that by driving out anyone who isn’t a fire-breathing extreme Hard Right Wing attack dog, he’ll get a Congress in lockstep that would viciously stamp out everything in government he hates. If he were to get what he wants, we’d see a true nightmare scenario, where not only would all recent Obama Administration programs be trashed, but we’d also see these guys move into Social Security, Medicare and anything else they can destroy, while stacking the judiciary for the next 50 years with their ilk. But what we’ve been seeing around the country is that the majority of the country isn’t exactly taking all this lying down – and there’s a real chance that by going to war with themselves, the GOP will open themselves up to some truly unexpected losses in the Senate next year. Remember, all the Dems need is 3 more seats there – if they can get those, that stops Hannity’s whole program and sets up the 2020 he doesn’t want to see. With Corker and Flake stepping down (and these were two reliable Hard Right votes) and being replaced by the GOP with even Harder Right voices, the Dems have an opening to run moderate candidates in those races and take them.



Of course, one could also argue that what Limbaugh has slyly been setting up isn’t a Right Wing victory but instead a loss – one that would allow Fox News and AM radio to stay in the position that they are accustomed to holding – that of the angry opposition. This has been a lucrative business model for them for the past 30 years, and I can’t help but wonder if deep down, Limbaugh is trying to keep it going. I don’t think Hannity has the streetwise cunning that Limbaugh does to pull a maneuver like this – but you never know.