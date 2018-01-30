Sean Hannity and his like-minded Trump goons can taste the Trump fascism they’ve been yearning for. It’s within reach now that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has been pushed out and Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted to put Trump over country and release a classified memo they hope to use to destroy the Russia investigation.

It speaks volumes that the three “top” people Hannity chose to discuss these developments on his show tonight, after his histrionic, self-important monologue, were all d-listers in everything but Trump sycophancy: Nazi-linked, fake terrorist expert and fugitive from Hungarian justice, Sebastian Gorka; married to the mobster (who was kept on retainer by Trump) Jeanine Pirro; and discredited Fox News contributor Sara Carter. Hannity loves to identify her as an “investigative reporter”

but she was hired as a contributor, not a staff reporter at Fox. (Carter image via screen grab)

In their excitement over the destruction of American institutions, the four seemed to be vying to outdo each other with over-the-top rhetoric:

CARTER: This is bigger than anything anybody can imagine! HANNITY: This makes Watergate look like stealing a Snickers bar from a drug store! GORKA: This is 100 times bigger [than the abuses of power that sparked the American Revolution]! PIRRO: I have been saying from the beginning Sean, this guy, McCabe, needs to be taken out in cuffs.

Of course, the Hannity show was not alone in this mouth foaming. On Tucker Carlson Tonight, former Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo blamed Barack Obama for having “weaponized the FBI, other agencies.” The rhetoric was similarly inflamed on other Fox shows, too.

These are dangerous times for our democracy, folks.

Watch the fascism wrapped in the flag below, from the January 29, 2018 Hannity show.