Donald Trump’s bedtime BFF and unofficial chief of staff, Sean Hannity, told a caller to his radio show today “I would expect” that special prosecutor Robert Mueller will be fired “sooner rather than later.”

Hannity and Trump reportedly talk nearly every weeknight, like “old girlfriends,” after Hannity’s show ends at 10PM ET. The two are so close that Hannity was dubbed the unofficial chief of staff by some Trump aides. So whether Hannity actually knows what Trump is planning or is merely taking an educated guess or is “only” trying to push Trump into taking such action doesn’t matter much.

Media Matters caught the remarks to “Mike in Detroit,” a caller to Hannity's radio show today. Mike asked, “Can’t Trump put an end to” the Mueller investigation and to declassify information related to it?

HANNITY: Listen, I think all of that’s gonna happen. I think it’s gonna happen sooner than later.

I don’t think it’s going to happen on a week where 9/11 happened, it’s—to me, there’s other things that we—are more important to talk about, and I don’t think with a big, massive hurricane about to hit the East coast of the United States, that looks like the real deal, that anybody’s going to be focused on that. We’ve got to worry about our neighbors right now. We got to roll up our sleeves and be prepared to help out the people of South Carolina, North Carolina and elsewhere. That’s where our focus is.

But afterwards, I would—I would expect that he will do that.

Listen to Trump’s bestie below, from the September 11, 2018 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)