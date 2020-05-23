When asked if he believes Michael Flynn really lied to Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Hannity immediately deflected in his reply.

In an interview with Mediaite Editor Aidan McLaughlin, Hannity said pretty much what you’d expect him to say: Blah, blah, blah, Michael Flynn, blah, blah, What did Obama know, blah, blah, blah Comrade de Blasio, blah, blah, media so corrupt…

But two exchanges caught my eye. The first was Hannity’s non-responsive answer to the question: Did he think Michael Flynn lied to Mike Pence about discussing sanctions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which got Flynn fired?

Putting aside whatever happened between Flynn and the FBI, part of the big, phony “Obamagate” scandal Team Trump is trying to turn into “her emails” and Benghazi, combined, you may recall that Pence was caught in an embarrassing falsehood in 2017 when he told CBS’ Face The Nation that Flynn had not discussed sanctions with Kislyak. Flynn was accused of lying to Pence about the discussion, thus getting blamed for Pence’s falsehood as well as similar ones by then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Flynn was later fired by Donald Trump at least partly because of that.

I’m not normally a conspiracy theorist but I have always believed it was Pence who lied when he said he didn’t know about Flynn’s discussion about sanctions, not that Flynn lied to him by saying they didn’t happen.

But when asked by McLaughlin about Flynn’s purported lie, Hannity, who is known to be very close to Trump, immediately deflected: “I think what would be more revealing, what is more revealing, is what the 302 said. Is that when [the FBI] asked [Flynn], he said, I know I talked to [Kislyak]. I don’t remember any specific discussion, us specifically discussing that.” Hannity went on to say, essentially, how plausible it was that Flynn might have forgotten such a conversation with Kislyak. Which is not very plausible.

Then Hannity said, “And I don’t know whether or not Pence was told that he lied. Was Pence told that the FBI didn’t think he was lying? Because that was in the original 302. What was Pence told? … I assume the vice president, this we don’t know, we really need to get to the bottom of this part. I assume that the vice president was told that he lied as it relates to the call with Kislyak.”

Putting aside all that gobbledygook, the question was what Flynn told Pence, not what Pence was told about what Flynn told the FBI.

I’ll just leave that there.

The other exchange that caught my eye will be in my next post, tomorrow.

(Hannity image via YouTube)