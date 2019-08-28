After looking the other way as multiple women have accused Donald Trump of sexual harassment and worse (and we’ve all heard him boast about grabbing women by the p***y), Sean Hannity thinks we should believe him when he claims to be grossed out by Joe Biden’s behavior.

During a lengthy rant about Biden’s supposed corruption (when Hannity never seems to mind his bedtime BFF Trump’s widespread corruption), Hannity showed a photo of a woman sitting on Biden’s lap and said, “Of course, his awkward touching, hugging beyond cringe-worthy, pretty gross to me.”

Really, Sean? Grosser than Trump’s awkward touching and hugging of his daughter? Creepier than Trump saying about Ivanka Trump, “I helped create her. … She’s got the best body?” Or how about telling The View that if she weren’t his daughter, “perhaps I’d be dating her.” You can watch clips of Trump making those statements nd more like them in a Daily Show video below.

Biden may be too touchy-feely, especially in the #MeToo era, but to my knowledge nobody has accused him of sexual assault or harassment. On the other hand, Trump, a former buddy of Jeffrey Epstein, has been repeatedly accused of groping women’s private parts, inappropriately kissing them on the lips and, most recently, sexual assault. That’s not including the infamous Access Hollywood video in which we hear Trump say, “I moved on her like a bitch;” “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait;” and “when you’re a star, they let you do it … Grab them by the p---y … You can do anything.”

And when you’re a Republican, you can do anything and Sean Hannity will still be your best friend forever.

Watch Hannity to pretend to care about “awkward touching” below, from the August 27, 2018 Hannity show. Underneath is the December 8, 2015 classic from The Daily Show, “Don’t Forget: Donald Trump Wants To Bang His Daughter.”