Geraldo Rivera has been a rather strong voice of resistance against war with Iran but he was persona non grata last night on the Hannity show, presumably because of the Iran missile strikes against U.S. bases.

Last week, Rivera got into a heated argument with Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade after he said he was "elated" at the prospect of war with Iran. (Rivera later apologized to Kilmeade, calling himself Kilmeade's "biggest fan.") But while Rivera assiduously continues to praise Trump, he also continues to promote restraint and diplomacy with Iran. But, apparently, that was too much dissent for Trump’s Bedtime BFF, Sean Hannity.

Last night, Rivera tweeted this:

Never mind Hannity just cancelled me https://t.co/ZMduJr85fe — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 8, 2020

If you ask me, restraint was needed more than ever last night. But to host Sean Hannity, it was an opportunity to dream of a bigger, more destructive conflict.

(Rivera image via screen grab)