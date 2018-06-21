After going along with Donald Trump’s lie that he could not stop the separation of children from their families at the border, Sean Hannity quickly pivoted to glorifying Trump for “fixing” the problem Hannity later acknowledged Trump had not fixed.

Hannity, every bit the liar his beloved Trump is, was up to the job of craftily somersaulting on the border crisis right along with him. As The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple noted, earlier this week, Hannity absolved Trump of any responsibility for putting children in detention camps:

Hannity is known as the president’s “shadow chief of staff,” and a man reaches that exalted perch only via skill. Look, for instance, at how Hannity maneuvered through this week’s awkward events. When criticism of the family-separation policy was peaking earlier this week, Hannity lashed back at the critics by saying such things as, “As I said earlier, no one likes the idea of separating any child from any parent. But this issue has been in the hands of Congress, and right now, the whole issue can be fixed. Every law can be changed, and if they did their job, it would happen. It is the law.” And: “Fix the law.”

But last night, after Trump replaced his family separations with family detentions via executive order (after insisting he could not stop family separations via executive order), Hannity claimed Trump had “fixed” the same problem Hannity had refused to acknowledge Trump could fix, as recently as one night before. Hannity also snuck in the lie that “another president” and Congress were responsible for the problem. From the June 20, 2018 Hannity transcript (with my emphases):

HANNITY: And earlier today — by the way, the president has been saying it all week. The president addressed this important issue, and he signed an executive order [undoing] their damage and ensuring that illegal immigrant families would be kept intact.

By the way, not his law, he didn’t pass it. Congress did. Another president signed it, but he fixed it.

Predictably Hannity’s celebration of the Trump “fix” made no mention of the chaos Trump’s impulsive backtrack will create, not to mention that it did not resolve the fate of thousands of children already yanked from their families. Yet in the same “Trump fixed it” monologue, Hannity obliquely acknowledged that Trump’s order will likely be struck down in court. In other words, it’s no fix at all.

But have no fear, Trump lickspittles. Hannity is ready to blame Congress again. Wemple explains (my emphases added):

If you’re a Hannity viewer, and you missed the Justice Department policy announcement or the hundreds of fact-checking stories on just who caused this crisis, you might suppose that the family-separation policy fell from the scorching skies of the Southwest onto the vast U.S.-Mexico border. And there it sat, awaiting a “fix” from the president.

Elsewhere in his rant on the matter, Hannity continued casting the impression that the scandal was purely legislative: “By the way, what Donald Trump signed today, let me be blunt, it’ll last five minutes in a courtroom before it’s thrown out, but at least gives Congress time to do their job,” he said.

So while Hannity claimed Trump “fixed” a problem Hannity has refused to acknowledge Trump had the ability to fix, then later acknowledged was not really fixed, there’s one truth we can depend on: When optics can be made favorable for Dear Leader, Hannity will give Trump credit regardless of the facts. When the optics are not favorable, the problem will never be Trump’s responsibility no matter what.

Watch Hannity’s dishonesty over Trump’s separation of children from their families below, from the June 20, 2018 Hannity.