Sean Hannity got cracking today on his defense of Donald Trump Jr.’s suspicious campaign meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer who promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

During his radio show, Hannity hosted his sleazy pal and Papa Trump attorney, Jay Sekulow, to help spin their preposterous excuses for Trump Jr.’s damning behavior. None other than George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer has called it "treason."

But to Trump-worshipper Hannity, the only misbehavior in the world comes from Democrats. Even when it’s committed by a Republican!

Here’s the conversation Media Matters caught on Hannity’s radio show today. First, Hannity suggested President Obama allowed the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, into the country in order to set up Trump Jr. (and apparently do nothing with the set up).

HANNITY: Apparently, the Russian lawyer that didn’t give the Trump organization any information whatsoever, according to all these reports, was allowed into the U.S. because of Barack Obama, and that the meeting was set up under false pretenses. […] The media is focused on all their fake news and innuendo with this Donald Trump Jr. story but there is concrete evidence of Democratic operatives directly coordinating with a foreign government to undermine the president of the United States with dubious false information about hookers in Moscow in the Ritz Carlton.

Sekulow dubiously declared that Trump Jr. had done nothing illegal (though that is a matter of debate among experts and Junior has retained a criminal defense attorney). Then Sekulow went to work suggesting that Trump Jr. had been duped by a blackmailer:

SEKULOW: So, here’s what we should all be asking, the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and an individual who is a Russian lawyer is not a crime. That’s not—there’s no illegality to that, that’s number one. Number two, the question needs to be asked, “what was the purpose of—who set up that meeting?,” in the sense of this. What was going on with this individual lawyer’s relationship with other people that we know had been trying to create negative stories, opposition research on, including the president, now-president of the United States, when you talk about the Steele dossier. So, look, I mean—there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered. Hopefully that will be looked at, because that was—almost feels like it was a blackmail job that was going on here.

As I’ve previously written, there's a glaring problem with this theory. If someone set up Trump Jr.,why wasn’t the news about this broken during the campaign? Or do Hannity and Sekulow expect us to believe that the Democrats set up Trump Jr. just in case Daddy got elected so that he could be discredited now? Furthermore, set up or not, that does not excuse Trump Jr.’s behavior in meeting with Veselnitskaya when he thought she had negative information about Clinton.

But I’m sure uber-sycophant Hannity will not let a little thing like logic stop him from his “Save the Trumps” smokescreen that he will undoubtedly be huffing and puffing about for the foreseeable future.

Listen to this opening shot below, from the July 10, 2017 The Sean Hannity show, via Media Matters.