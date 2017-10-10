Sean Hannity and Steve Bannon demanded Senator Bob Corker “resign immediately” because those two phony patriots want you to think that it’s a Republican senator’s obligation to rubber stamp and promote Dear Leader Donald Trump.

Last I checked, the United States Congress was supposed to serve as a co-equal check on the executive branch of the federal government. But not in Bannon and Hannity’s America!

Here’s how Hannity introduced his hate-on-America interview with Steve Bannon last night:

HANNITY: Republican Bob Corker slamming President Trump to The New York Times. Wasn’t that nice of him?

A little later, Hannity all but asked Bannon to launch his own attack on Corker. Bannon complied.

HANNITY: [Corker’s] so arrogant. He is such an elitist snob. He is the swamp. The Senate hasn’t done a thing, Steve. Nothing. BANNON: The American people see right here. This is what they think about President Trump behind closed doors. He happened to tell “The New York Times” exactly what he thought. It is totally unacceptable.

Laughably, Bannon claimed he was only thinking of Americans in harm’s way when he demanded that Corker give up his right to speak his mind:

BANNON: In a time of war, we have troops in Afghanistan. In the Northwest Pacific in Korea, we have a major problem. It could be like World War I. In the South China Sea, in the Persian Gulf. We have American lives at risk every day. He tweets on Sunday. That it’s like the adult center and someone didn’t have the morning shift. And then he has the audacity to go to “The New York Times” and to give this –

If I missed Bannon voicing concern for troops “at risk every day” when Trump went on his bogus birtherism attacks on President Barack Obama’s legitimacy and citizenship, let me know. Hannity surely did not care.

For Hannity no attack on Obama was too low or too trivial. But now, he thinks everyone should fall in line for Dear Leader:

HANNITY: I’ve been told by people in the room, Ben Sasse, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Corker, and even McConnell. They trashed the President. But yet, they can’t get any of their promises completed. They are the swamp. Republicans are weak and pathetic and they are lacking in identity. And the forgotten men and women that voted those election are being let down. BANNON: Look, they have total contempt for the forgotten man, they have total contempt for the base. That’s what you saw in Alabama. In Alabama where they came in, with Luther Strange. With $32 million to destroy Judge Moore, you saw that at the base. Right? The base totally judged him. These people have no respect for the working men and women in the United States. I’ll tell you what, Senator Corker is an absolute disgrace. And I agree with Jason Miller who is the Comms Director on our campaign … today, he called for Senator Corker to resign. HANNITY: I agree with him. BANNON: For the Governor of Tennessee to replace him with Marsha Blackburn, a real conservative. If Bob Corker has any honor, any decency, he should resign immediately. He should not let those words stand what he said about the –

Of course, if a Democratic member of Congress had harshly criticized Obama, Fox would probably hire him.

Watch Hannity and Bannon’s dangerous intolerance for American freedoms and their loathing for the Constitutional role of Congress below, from the October 9, 2017 Hannity.

I'll have more on this interview in my next post.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)