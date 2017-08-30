Sean Hannity interrupted his Hurricane Harvey/Trump Tragedy Theater last night to take a childish shot at Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple over the number of his Twitter followers. Hannity even started to boast about how many followers he has but decided against it. Instead, Hannity suggested that Wemple is inferior because he couldn’t “do a TV show if his life depended on it!”

Hannity’s swipe at Wemple occurred during a discussion immediately following his phony-baloney sanctimony over the Texas flooding victims that nonetheless painted Donald Trump as the real victim of Harvey.

The two guests now were RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and media critic Joe Concha.

Once again, Hannity's opening remarks proved that his prior claim of concern for Hurricane Harvey’s flood victims in Houston was little more than lip service and an excuse to cast Donald Trump in the victim role.

HANNITY: Kayleigh, you know, I should expect it. I mean, it’s—I said last week, I literally said, if he found a cure for cancer, it wouldn’t be good enough for these people.

McEnany talked about the “heroes” of Harvey and the need to “rally around” them and the victims instead of “tearing down the first lady because of her shoe choice.”

Hannity's gratuitous swipe at Wemple followed. Besides the mean-spirited immaturity, it showed (again) that Hannity was more interested in attacking his political foes than talking about what was going on in Texas:

HANNITY: Joe, you’re very distinct in the media camp or media—I love those people that are media critics and—you know, like the—what’s that guy, Wemple, whatever his name, at The Washington Post... JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: Erik Wemple. HANNITY: ... with his, you know, 30,000 -- I get—with his 30,000 Twitter followers, as if we care, as if he could do a TV show if his life depended on it!

If you listen to Hannity in the video below, it’s clear he intended to boast about his own larger Twitter following – as if to say, “I’m so much more popular than Wemple!” But, probably realizing that that was too inane and sophomoric even for him, he changed it to suggesting he was the superior one for being able to do a TV show.

Then came the rank hypocrisy and more Trump victimhood:

HANNITY: But when it becomes this personal over the first lady—you know, if it was a Democrat first lady, if it was Michelle Obama and you talked about her clothes on national TV, why do I know it would’ve been handled a lot differently?

Yes, it would have been different. Hannity would have attacked Mrs. Obama for the same reasons people are complaining about Melania Trump’s shoes: They were totally inappropriate for disaster relief work. How do we know? Because Hannity habitually attacked everything he could think of about Michelle Obama. If he never attacked her clothes it was probably only because she was always so tastefully attired.

He followed with more Trump Tragedy, this time in the guise of women's rights:

HANNITY: Why do these people that claim a monopoly of compassion for poor people, they claim to be on the right side of civil rights, gay rights, and in this particular case, on the side of women. How do they get away with this?

Instead of calling out Hannity’s juvenile disingenuousness, Concha helped validate Hannity’s pretense:

CONCHA: By almost all accounts, considering the circumstances, that this is one of the most catastrophic weather events we have ever seen, the response has been as good as it could be. That should be the lead story, but again, as you said, we’re talking about Melania Trump’s heels a thousand miles away that she was wearing before she even got on the plane.

As for Wemple, he got a slew of new Twitter followers thanks to Hannity.

Watch Hannity’s high school mentality below, from the August 29, 2017 Hannity.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)