Poor Sean Hannity finds it so tough hosting the top Fox show that he has been “offering” sexual assaulter and former number one host Bill O’Reilly his old job back in order to relieve some of the pressure on himself. Not surprisingly, this has enraged some of Fox’s sexual harassment survivors and they’re speaking out.

On Tuesday, multimillionaires O’Reilly and Hannity whined in sympathy with purported billionaire Donald Trump about just how hard life is for them.

O’REILLY: I have never seen a human being able to absorb more punishment than Donald Trump.

HANNITY: So true, it's unbelievable.

O'REILLY: I mean, you and I, we can identify because we've been attacked for more than 20 years, each of us has.

HANNITY: Twenty-four to be exact.

Once you have dried your eyes over this tragedy, do read on because Hannity’s next comments provide some startling insights into his state of mind.

First, Hannity suggested he is in charge of hiring at Fox:

HANNITY: By the way, I keep offering you, go back on Fox …

O’Reilly seemed uninterested in a return. “Why do I want to do that?” he replied. “So I can have security guards go with me everywhere, like I used to?"

Hannity’s explanation was that he wants O’Reilly to take the heat so he (Hannity) doesn’t have to:

HANNITY: No, so that you take the number one slot. I can tell you it's easier being number two because we'll end the --

O'REILLY: Yeah --

HANNITY: We'll end the year again number one in all of cable, and with that comes all the crap associated with it.

Unfortunately for Hannity, three of his former colleagues, each of whom have settled sexual harassment or discrimination claims against Fox or its former CEO, are not feeling his pain. Au contraire, they are speaking out against his “egregious” comments and the onerous provisions of their own settlement agreements that prevent them from getting rehired or even discussing the details of their allegations.

Get out your tiny violins for poor, persecuted Hannity, O'Reilly and Trump as you hear about their hardship and woe below, from the November 26 The Sean Hannity Radio Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)