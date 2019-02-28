Greg Gutfeld ridiculously claimed there was no news in todays House Oversight hearing with Michael Cohen – then screamed “Shut up!” at Juan Williams and threatened to throw him off the set as he tried to argue otherwise. Classy.

Anyone not “in the bunker” for Donald Trump, as Williams described Gutfeld, recognized that Cohen’s dramatic testimony was full of damaging and disturbing allegations about his former client, Donald Trump. Yet Cohen probably saved most of what he knew about Trump and Russia for his closed-door testimony to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

Somehow, Gutfeld missed all that, as did the rest of the conservatives on The Five.

The Cohen hearing concluded during The Five’s hour. Cohost Gutfeld got right to his obnoxious whining:

GUTFELD: Why did we endure this spectacle? For two reasons: no collusion and North Korea, and I know that people here are acting like this is news. We need to believe that it's news because we are forced to cover this. I don't feel like this is news. I can't find the news.

I believe this is a orgy for anti-Trumpers. It's all due to the fact that the skunk at the garden party became president of the garden party, and we have never recovered from Trump being president.

Cohen shows how easy it is to parrot platitudes. He just ran through every tweet ever done by Keith Olbermann.

[…]

He went through the litany of everything the media feels about Trump without ever laying a hand on collusion, without ever putting any news out. So, we had to sit here the whole day and not talk about real news, and talk about this crap.

Cohost Williams pointed out that there was news, such as a Trump-signed check for the payoff to Stormy Daniels, a likely campaign-law violation. Also newsy was that Cohen said he was in the room when Roger Stone told Trump that a dump of Democratic emails from Wikileaks was coming soon. “You have a direct tie between Trump and the Russians,” Williams said.

Cohost Jesse Watters disputed that there was any importance to that information. He cut to a statement from Cohen leaving the hearing room, then tossed to cohost Dana Perino, without giving Williams a chance to respond. “Wait a minute, I want to finish up, too, you know,” Williams interjected. But he was not allowed.

Gutfeld cackled off screen.

Then, as Williams tried to respond further, Gutfeld interrupted to “ask" for a comment from cohost Morgan Ortagus. “Morgan has not spoken!” Gutfeld yelled.

“Gosh, you guys ever gonna let me finish?” Williams asked, exasperated.

“No, because you’re always finishing!” Gutfeld shouted. “There’s somebody sitting there who hasn’t said a damn word!” Ironically, Watters had just apologized for some profanity in the hearing that had made it onto the air.

“You’re so deep in the bunker...” Williams began.

“Oh, shut up, Juan!” Gutfeld shouted.

“…You just spew, spew, spew,” Williams continued.

“I'm in nobody's bunker,” Gutfeld insisted. “Enough with your bunker … I’m trying to be polite to somebody on the panel, Juan, which you won't do. Which you won’t do.”

Later, Williams and Gutfeld got into it again. This time, Williams was rebutting Watters’ claim that Cohen “had nothing” on Trump with regard to Russia. (Fact check: Cohen added to the case that Trump helped Russia attack 2016 election)

“You are so blind because you, like Greg, are deep in the bunker,” Williams told Watters.

“If you say that again, I'm going to throw you off the set!” Gutfeld shouted again. The two began squabbling as Gutfeld insisted that “in the bunker” was a reference to Hitler - which Williams denied – until Watters broke it up by saying, “We’re not going to talk about the bunker any more.”

If I were Williams, I’d quit. He doesn’t deserve to be spoken to that way.

Watch Gutfeld put the “ass” in “asinine” once again below, from the February 27, 2019 The Five, via Media Matters.