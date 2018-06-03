Dinesh D’Souza took a conservative-victim victory lap on The Ingraham Angle Friday night after Donald Trump impulsively pardoned him, despite having plead guilty and putting forth no defense. If you thought D’Souza would show some humility and grace toward this country, think again.

Today, on CNN, Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney who prosecuted D’Souza, noted that he didn’t just plead guilty, he put forth no defense. Bharara also noted that D'Souza had expressed remorse for his actions. A 2014 article in Newsday confirms that:

"I knew that causing a campaign contribution to be made in the name of another was wrong and something the law forbids," D'Souza told [Judge] Berman at his plea hearing. "I deeply regret my conduct."

Now, D'Souza not only doesn't regret his conduct, he's casting himself as some kind of hero/martyr.

Putting aside the legal issues, it was stunningly clear from D’Souza’s appearance on The Ingraham Angle that only someone with a similarly ugly soul could ever find him a sympathetic figure.

First, D’Souza boasted that he is “dangerous” to the left:

D’SOUZA: The left has freaked out more over my pardon than maybe any other. I was watching something on CNN I think it was earlier today or yesterday, these things become a blur. And they were how dangerous it is that I got this pardon.

And I was thinking about that and it occurred to me that I think I know what they're getting at. It's dangerous to them. It's dangerous to their ideology and it's dangerous in a way that other pardons. I mean think of the Clinton pardon of March Rich, you've got a guy here who's an international arms trader and possibly a tax fraud involved all kinds of rackets. But he's not dangerous to the ideology of CNN, in fact he helps to support progress of causes, he gives money to the Clinton Foundation. I on the other hand am a non-white immigrant. I came to America with $500 in my pocket and I have been exposing the whole progressive ideology so I am dangerous in that way, they are right about that.

D’Souza accurately described himself as “non-white.” But he forgot to mention that he thinks that teaching students about slavery and civil rights is a plot to make them hate America. He has also espoused a more highbrow variety of birtherism, including his claim that President Barack Obama “hasn’t actually had the African American experience.”

D'Souza also played the racial victim, a role that host Laura Ingraham enthusiastically endorsed and joined in with:

D’SOUZA: What I have done is exposed the sordid racist history of the Democratic Party. A history that actually continues to the present. I've also exposed a lot about Obama. Look, Obama would not have indicted me if I didn't make a film that deeply upset him. I didn't just go against his ideology, I kind of got into his head.

[…]

INGRAHAM: CNN and others that subscribe to their liberal ideologies, Dinesh, their point is that people like you and people like me are just, we’re “alt right.” Do you notice how that's changed now? You're not a conservative and you’re not winning in the arena of ideas. You're alt right, or you're xenophobic or I love it when they call you racist, that's always fun. So it's a way to avoid an argument, a debate.

Despite claiming that D’Souza had been treated “very unfairly,” there’s little doubt that Trump pardoned D’Souza out of political self- interest rather than any concerns for justice. Yet D’Souza accused “the left” of abusing power, suggesting that he’d be fine with prosecutions of the left, special counsel Robert Mueller and FBI agents.

D'SOUZA: I mean I will say that actually Mueller was the head of the FBI when my case first surfaced. And the Congressional Oversight Committee had been trying for a while to get my FBI file and couldn't and then finally they got it redacted. But in it, it identifies me as a prominent critic of Obama… I think it's because the FBI, the Mueller FBI was signalling to the Justice Department, the Holder Justice Department, "Here's a guy who is one of your political enemies. Here's a guy you may want to go after.” So this is the stuff that the left is doing behind closed doors. This is what makes people like me dangerous to them. This is why I'm not an ordinary conservative but somebody who ultimately they would like to see locked up.

Instead of disputing this paranoia, Ingraham helped validate it.

INGRAHAM: … They’ve tried to silence conservatives before. Again, going all the way back to college campuses, they shut down speakers. … These are intimidation tactics that go beyond the stuff that we'd normally think of. So they're worried about Russia but they're adopting the tactics of the old Soviet Union, it's stunning.

D’Souza’s final comment didn’t even try to put a façade of decency on his seething hatred for most of America:

D'SOUZA: To me the [Democratic] party is in many respects rotten to the core. And what's really holding it up is not the Democratic Party itself, by its own weight it would collapse. But it's sustained by a kind of outside alliance involving people in academia, the left in the media, and the left in the entertainment industry. The left controls these three megaphones of our culture and they can put out a huge amount of big lies and disinformation as long as that continues. So they're what's holding up the Democratic Party right now. They're the cover up artists for this party.

All that got a thumbs up from Ingraham. She closed by saying, “Dinesh D'Souza, thanks so much for giving us your first prime time interview after the pardon from President Trump. Thanks Dinesh.”

Watch D’Souza display nothing but loathing for America below, from the June 1, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)