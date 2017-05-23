Former CIA Director John Brennan testified before the House Intelligence Committee today about Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. One cable news network didn't cover it.

MSNBC covered it.

CNN covered it:

As the banners on the screens above indicate, Brennan made some news during his testimony. He said there were interactions between the Trump campaign and Russians that made him concerned and that he thought there was sufficient evidence to warrant a probe.

But here's what Fox News aired during the testimony:

Update: FoxNews.com has posted a clip from the hearing but it's not clear to me that it was aired in real time. I switched channels several times during the hearing and never saw the hearing aired.