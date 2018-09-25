Martha MacCallum’s attempt at whataboutism to deflect from criticism of her defense of Roger Ailes and, by implication, her sycophantic interview of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, flopped spectacularly, thanks to a perfect tweet from Gretchen Carlson.

As I’ve previously noted, MacCallum insisted Ailes was “such a terrific boss” that she simply could not believe the allegations of sexual harassment in Carlson’s lawsuit – not long before Ailes was ousted over that very behavior. That history loomed during MacCallum's interview of Kavanaugh last night.

Earlier tonight, TV host Soledad O’Brien tweeted this snarky commentary about MacCallum's Kavanaugh interview:

Martha MacCallum, July 2016, describing Roger Ailes after Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment: “Roger is such a terrific boss,” mused MacCallum. “I don’t like to see anything that reflects negatively on him.”



Note: 2 months later Fox paid Gretchen $20 mil to settle. https://t.co/NKCushVeU2 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 24, 2018

MacCallum could have responded with something to the effect of, “I admit I was wrong about Ailes, whom I knew, but that doesn't mean I should have pre-judged Kavanaugh, whom I didn't know.” Instead, MacCallum tried to change the subject and put O’Brien on the defensive by suggesting she is some kind of partisan hypocrite:

As we have seen with many accused executives at NBC and CBS, etc (Lauer, Brokaw, Rose, Moonves) those who’ve worked with them have spoken up initially to support them because they were surprised at the allegations, have you critcized them as well? https://t.co/xyGYTuftVC — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) September 25, 2018

It’s a typical Fox News maneuver. And, as a former long-time host of Fox & Friends, Carlson must know it well. She swooped in with this zinger:

Funny I never heard from you even after the fact — when everyone knew what had really happened. What all women who’ve faced this say — it’s the apology that means the most. Thank you https://t.co/LuyjoyF3bK — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) September 26, 2018

Bravo, Gretchen.

