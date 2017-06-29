Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren has had her MSNBC show canceled. She will be replaced by Ari Melber.

Unfortunately for MSNBC, they picked up Trump fangirl Van Susteren in January, just as their viewers' demand for Trump skepticism surged. Vanity Fair explains:

The decision comes as much of the rest of MSNBC has been enjoying a ratings resurgence, and, in some cases, dominance over Fox News. For the first time in 17 years, the network beat both Fox News and CNN in prime-time viewership on weeknights in May amongst the crucial 25-to-54 age demographic—a giant 118 percent leap from a year earlier. In the full second quarter, according to ratings released by Nielsen earlier this week, the network came in second behind Fox for total day viewers, but its growth from a year earlier outpaced both its rivals. Much of this growth is due to prime-time anchors like Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell, whose nightly newscasts have tapped into a potent mix of liberal anxiety and schadenfreude over the Trump presidency. In the second quarter, Maddow’s show won the demo in prime-time, though Fox’s Tucker Carlson had the highest number of total viewers. Van Susteren’s show, however, fell behind its rivals in the 6 p.m. hour. [...] [NBC's] patience ran out, however, at the same time as [NBC News chairman Andrew] Lack and executives at NBC have been putting out fires with Van Susteren’s former Fox News colleague, Megyn Kelly, who has hit repeated bumps in the road since her Sunday evening show premiered earlier this month.

I'm not particularly confident Kelly will fare any better.

(Van Susteren image via screen grab.)