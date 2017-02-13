Tucker Carlson has started monitoring reporters’ Twitter feeds for signs of anti-Trump bias. But he ought to take a look at what some of his own colleagues are tweeting before getting on his high horse. That is, unless he is deliberately ignoring pro-Trump bias.

First, Carlson added a “News Abuse” segment on Mondays in which Fox media critic Howard Kurtz whines about media bias against Trump.

Then, last week, Carlson added a new excuse for attacking the media in a segment called, “What They Really Think.” He introduced it by saying, “We take a look at the semi-private words of our country’s premier journalists and see how those words align with their goal of being neutral purveyors of fact.”

Carlson continued, “Our first star is Terry Moran. He’s chief foreign correspondent for ABC News, “whose Twitter feed resembles a DNC press release with added moral outrage.”

We saw some sample Tweets from Moran, including:

“I thought Trump already had a secret plan to destroy ISIS. What happened to it?” “For 70 years and more, American science has triumphed because the USA got the best minds in the world. Now that’s at risk. Thanks, Trump.” “Trump’s NSC chief’s son declares exactly what this is: A 'Muslim ban,' whatever weasel words his dad and Trump’s minions come up with.”

Carlson noted that in another Tweet, Moran simply labeled Trump, “President Snowflake?”

Carlson snarked, “Moran was in near-religious ecstasy over the Women’s March two weeks ago, Tweeting, “Has there ever been a day when so many people in so many places marched in solidarity for a cause? VE Day?? This is historic. “

We heard about some more Moran tweets before Carlson conluded, “And that’s what he really thinks, no matter what he tells you on TV.

I wonder if future segments are going to include the biased Twitter feeds of Fox News journalists?

As we noted in a previous post, Fox "news anchor" Melissa Francis celebrated Trump’s election on Twitter with Tweets like this:

Are we about to get sick of winning? — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) November 9, 2016

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) November 9, 2016

Or maybe Carlson can start with Fox News’ supposedly objective "White House Correspondent," Kevin Corke. His Twitter feed seems to be very revealing of what he “really thinks” about Trump:

First off, we have a lecture to voters from January 14th, “Just a little reminder... this is the reality of the situation. Deal with it. Vote next time and or stop whining.”

Just a little reminder... this is the reality of the situation. Deal with it. Vote next time and or stop whining. pic.twitter.com/Baq2pYWOBf — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) January 15, 2017

He also lectured Trump opponents with this Tweeted image:

In case it wasn't clear... pic.twitter.com/FW1geCxXxX — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) January 23, 2017

In 2015, Corke Tweeted out this attack on colleague Dana Perino from Breitbart.com titled “Former Bush Operative Perino Melts Down Over Trump’s Mainstream Immigration Plan."

He has also retweeted Trump supporters Ann Coulter, Alex Jones and Tomi Lahren:

To borrow a line from Carlson, “Isn't that what he really thinks, no matter what he tells you on TV?”

Watch the irony below, from the February 6, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.