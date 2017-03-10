Sean Hannity – the guy willing to promote any and all smears against President Obama – had the nerve to team up with hatriot Michelle Malkin to complain that Obama has not been nice enough to Birther-in-Chief, Donald Trump.

In addition to tirelessly promoting Trump’s bogus birther accusations, Hannity has seized every opportunity to smear Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

Hannity opened the discussion about that meany Obama with the following (transcript via FoxNews.com, with my emphases):

HANNITY: So the Wall Street Journal reported today that President Obama is furious at President Trump. Shouldn’t it be the other way around? The article also notes that Trump reached out to Obama after his inauguration to thank them for the handwritten note that Obama left and he never returned his call. The unreturned gesture is hardly surprising given the downright nasty things Obama said about Trump during the campaign season. Take a look.

Hannity never mentioned why Obama is furious: Because Trump baselessly accused him of illegally wiretapping his phone! Snowflake Hannity also "forgot" to note that Obama didn't return the call because he was on vacation.

Of course, this was just another excuse to hate monger about Obama (while pretending to be taking the high road), a tactic that just happens to mirror Trump's, at a time when Trump is facing more and more scrutiny about his ties to Russia. But even if Trump hadn't just unleashed his latest insult to Obama, it's part of a long effort to delegitimize him, not including the birtherism BS.

Hannity kept up the whine, going on to complain that Obama said “horrible things” about Trump and repeated the complaint about not returning a phone call. While calling the anti-Trump protesters “snowflakes!”

“If I’m Trump, I’m like, who cares what he thinks at this point?” Hannity said, with unintentional hilarity.

Malkin took a break from her perpetual sneering and ranting for a mean-spirited laugh. Then she, of all people, had the nerve to call Obama “nasty.”

MALKIN: That’s how President Trump should feel about this nasty man who will not leave the beltway. But this is a lesson, unfortunately, that too many establishment Republicans have not learned over the years, and that is when Democrats pretend to give you an olive branch, they’re not actually making a signal or gesture of working together. What they’re going to do is snatch that olive branch back and beat you over the head with it because that’s what Democrats do.

As if Malkin has ever made a gesture of good will toward Democrats. Heck, I don’t think I've ever seen her utter a kind word about anyone. This appearance included.

Get out your tiny violins for these tender fee-fees below, from the March 8, 2017 Hannity.