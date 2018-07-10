Sebastian Gorka, the Nazi Party-connected Fox News contributor, used his Hannity show platform to speak directly to Bill Shine, the Fox News exec-turned White House communications chief, with advice about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Last night, the Hannity show reacted to Trump’s conveniently-timed-for-Hannity announcement by attacking the left for opposing Kavanaugh’s nomination at least as much as they ballyhooed the nomination, itself. And who better to help the smear job than the thuggish Gorka? He’s supposed to be a “national security strategist,” not a judicial guy but, apparently, a guy who shoves reporters, calls for the execution of Hillary Clinton on the air and has ties to the Nazi Party is Sean Hannity’s idea of a Renaissance man.

First, Gregg Jarrett who, at least is a legal analyst, sneered that the left is “conjuring up the hysteria” that Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Predictably, nobody told viewers that Kavanaugh has an anti-abortion record and that anti-abortion groups are mobilizing to confirm him. Hannity pooh-poohed women’s concerns because, he insisted that abortion would remain legal in “four, five, six, seven, eight states” that are very liberal. Hannity didn’t say a word about the plight of poor women who don’t happen to live near any of those states.

But Gorka seemingly undercut the argument by announcing that the fact that left is mounting opposition, “tells you that this is the right man for the job.”

Then Gorka spoke directly to Shine:

GORKA: I just want to make sure the White House is listening. Bill Shine, this is going to be a very important communications message, because this is going to be worse than Bork.

I give you the prediction now, they will use every dirty trick in the book to block this nomination, but we can get it through.

The vicious circle of connections is dizzying: Gorka is a dubious terrorism “expert” who was fired from the FBI over his anti-Islamic bigotry and later booted from his job as White House adviser before landing his contract at Fox News. Gorka credited Hannity for the Fox gig. Neither Gorka’s ties to the Nazi party nor the international warrant for his arrest nor his on-air call for Hillary Clinton to be executed was a problem.

Shine, on the other hand, went from Hannity to the White House. He is the former co-president of Fox News, pushed out over his enabling of Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment and abuse. Shine started out as a Hannity producer and remains close to Hannity. Oh, and did I mention that Shine’s wife has a shocking record of racism?

In other words Hannity, who started his radio career sucking up to a white supremacist, who has been dubbed Trump’s “unofficial chief of staff” and has bedtime chats with Trump most nights – is the hub of that revolving door.

Watch Gorka talk to Shine through Fox News below, from the July 9, 2018 Hannity.