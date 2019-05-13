Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) told Fox News viewers not to worry about today’s 600-point plunge by the Dow Jones Industrial Average nor the upcoming price hikes on consumer goods as the trade war with China escalates, because Donald Trump keeps his promises!

Gooden said about the trade war, “The president campaigned on ideas such as this one. He said we’re getting a raw deal from China. China has been cheating, and they have been not playing fair, and so he said enough is enough, I’m going to make good on this promise, and I believe the short-term pain is worth the long term gain.”

Host Neil Cavuto was clearly skeptical. “You’re quite right, the president’s argued this has been going for on way too long,” he said. But, Trump is “fighting fire with fire,” Cavuto warned. If it doesn’t end soon, “farmers are going to get ticked off.” Retailers and others are already “getting worried.” He asked Gooden to “Reassure them.”

GOODEN: The president said we’re going to build this wall, and we’re going to keep the government shutdown until it gets done. People were wailing in the streets, worried about this shutdown, the lines were long at the TSA. The government’s back open, we’ve got a wall that’s being built on the southern border, so this president makes promises, he never promises that they’ll be pain free, but President Trump makes promises and he delivers. And he’s promising that we’re going to win this war with China, this trade war, and I believe him. He has made good on every promise he’s made so far.

FACT CHECK: In November, 2018, Robert Reich listed Trump’s 30 biggest broken promises.

Cavuto suggested Trump make a national address warning people, “there’s a good possibility that their everyday items, 5000, 6000 plus, are going to go up.”

Gooden did not opine on a national address. He merely reiterated his support for Trump’s tariffs. “This is something that needs to happen. We need to get away from this dependence on Chinese goods, and I think the country will be better off for it in the long term,” he said.

“Alright, we shall see, Cavuto replied.

