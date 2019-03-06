After years of hideous, inflammatory commentary – not to mention the four people, including a baby, who died in his jail – Fox News has finally decided that Sheriff David Clarke is too crazy for its airwaves.

I suspected as much given that just about the only place I’ve seen Clarke this past year was on Saturday Night Live's version of The Ingraham Angle where he was played by Kenan Thompson in a large black hat.

Now The Daily Beast has confirmed that Clarke has been banned from Fox:

“His rhetoric became crazier and crazier and most shows refused to use him,” one Fox source familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast.

According to Clarke, there’s a liberal conspiracy to keep him off the air:

In a lengthy note to The Daily Beast from Clarke’s email address, an unnamed “assistant” to the sheriff wrote that after years of appearing as a “guest host” on Fox, he spoke to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott in late 2017 about becoming a paid contributor, “no longer wanting to work for free for them while they made money on ratings off of him.”

According to Clarke’s “assistant,” the sheriff then never heard again from Scott or any Fox News producers. Because of this, the sheriff senses a left-wing conspiracy at play. “It may have had something to do with the very liberal Rupert Murdoch boy taking over after Roger Ailes and Bill Shine, who was in charge of programming, were let go. Ailes and Bill Shine liked the sheriff,” Clarke’s rep wrote.

He has not been missed here.

Besides his toxic on-air commentary, Clarke’s Twitter feed is a cesspool. He has urged violence against the so-called liberal media, tweeting, “Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood.” Another tweet stated, “It's incredible that our institutions of gov, WH, Congress, DOJ, and big media are corrupt & all we do is bitch. Pitchforks and torches time."

I got flagged for a policy violation by Google over a post in which Clarke called Marc Lamont Hill a “jig***o.” I had to redo it three times before Google agreed I was not engaging in hate speech.

For a taste of what Fox used to think was acceptable commentary, watch Clarke tell viewers that poor blacks are “culturally dysfunctional” and living in a “hellhole,” from the October 5, 2016 Hannity coverage of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Tim Kaine.