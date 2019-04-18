Although The New York Times reported that William Barr’s Justice Department “officials” had “numerous conversations with White House lawyers about the conclusions” of the Mueller report, we now know that Donald Trump’s lawyers got the full report in advance of everyone else.

While other networks were reading and digesting the 448-page Mueller report, Fox News trotted out Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to attack it for not completely exonerating Trump. In his 24-minute rant of unchallenged conspiracy theories (which I’ll have more on in a subsequent post), Giuliani dropped this nugget:

GIULIANI: You can read that ‘collusion’ 200 pages as much as you want. Believe me, I was up two nights going through it. You’re not gonna find a darn thing that shows that President Trump or anybody on his campaign had any kind of connection with whatever the Russians were doing.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow confirmed this on MSNBC today. He claimed that his review did not include changes, redactions or edits to the report. He said they reviewed “some on Tuesday, some on Wednesday.”

Why would Barr have given Trump’s personal legal team two days of advance preview? It’s not clear. On MSNBC, lawyer Ari Melber seemed puzzled about that, too.

So stay tuned.

One thing we do know: the report shows plenty of evidence of collusion. But none of the so-called "objective" Fox anchors pointed that out to Giuliani, maybe because nobody but he had had a chance to read it yet.

Watch Giuliani reveal that he got the report in advance below, from the April 18, 2019 America’s Newsroom. It’s at about 4:05. Underneath is Sekulow’s comments on MSNBC. In addition to Sekulow’s revelations about the advance reading of the report, do note Nicolle Wallace’s pungent comments, as well as her laughing when Sekulow said Donald Trump doesn’t support people lying.