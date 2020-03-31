Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor and possibly current Trump bagman in Ukraine, had a message for local officials struggling with the coronavirus pandemic: Bow down to Trump or else!

I wrote about this for Crooks and Liars on Saturday. Here’s an excerpt of what Giuliani said on The Ingraham Angle Friday night:

GIULIANI: You know, when you play with your boss, sometimes it's better if you don't win the golf game. He's the boss. He's got all the resources. I don't say that he is going to be affected at giving out resources one way or another, but it's just human nature that if you act like a responsible guy, and he's got real confidence that you’re doing what you are doing, he's going to give you everything you want.

Check out his full quote, host Laura Ingraham’s comments, and the video at Crooks and Liars.